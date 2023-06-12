Craft beers, trivia nights and more are what you’ll find at Rookie’s North End Tavern in Ivesdale.
Ivesdale resident Jason Trower has owned the building and the bar for about five years, he said.
Before the pandemic, it was remodeled top to bottom with help from patrons and friends, he said.
New walls, insulation, doors, ceiling, electric service, plumbing, “we did about everything,” Trower said.
He remains grateful for all the help.
“I know I couldn’t have done it as fast without them,” he said.
The bar has started selling Butch’s pizza and also carries snack sticks from Dutch Valley Meats. Trower put in a draft system, and there are about eight draft beers, about six of them craft beers that rotate on a weekly basis, he said.
Rookie's North End Tavern at 203 Chapin St. is closed on Monday, open from 11 am. To 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It opens at 11 a.m. Sunday, and the closing hour that day depends on the demand.
The bar attracts a lot of regulars from the area, Trower said.
In addition to operating his bar, Trower is also a union lineman with IBEW Local 51, Springfield.
Changes afoot
Hopscotch Bakery & Market will be leaving its location at the downtown Champaign bookstore, The Literary, at 122 N. Neil St. next month.
But there will be a different food and coffee service there later this summer.
Owner Jenny Shima said The Literary will be starting its own food and cafe service later this summer.
“We’re really excited to be able to make it our own, and really explore creativity in a different way,” she said.
Hopscotch brunch service remains available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2, and food and coffee after 3 p.m. have already been discontinued, Shima said.
The Literary’s bar remains open after 3 p.m.
There will likely be a bit of a lag between Hopscotch’s departure and when The Literary’s own cafe service is up and running, Shima said.
Hopscotch Bakery & Market remains open at 802 W. John St., C.
Safety-trained
First aid training at the Rantoul Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors plant paid off on a United Airlines flight last month, the company said.
Six-year Jeld-Wen employee Regina Angel, who volunteered to take safety training to be one of the plant’s first responders, was flying back from Cancun, Mexico last month when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency on the plane.
“They asked for a doctor and nobody stepped up,” Angel said.
She stepped up and recalled saying, “I have this certification from Jeld-Wen. I don't know if you can use it.”
Angel, 50, of Rantoul, said she asked the passenger if he had high blood pressure or diabetes, and learned he had high blood pressure but didn't’ have his prescription medication.
She knew she needed to keep him awake, she said, and to apply ice. And when she learned he hadn’t eaten in the last 12-plus hours, she got him juice and crackers.
“I told him, breathe as much as you can,” she said.
Steve Satterlee, continuous improvement manager at Jeld-Wen, said he learned about this incident in a Facebook post and wanted to share it. Angel is a first-shift employee at Jeld-Wen and helps manufacture double-hung windows, he said.
Angel said the passenger responded to her help, but she was relieved when the plane landed and he was OK.
The pilot came out to thank her, Angel said.
The airline is also thanking her with 65,000 free flight miles and a year of free hotel and meals anytime she visits Cancun again, she said.
Of the 400 employees at the Rantoul plant, about six or seven, including Angel, have volunteered to become certified in CPR and first aid training through the Red Cross, Satterlee said.