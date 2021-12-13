It's Your Business | CU Adventures putting puzzles on T-shirts
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Champaign-Urbana Adventures In Time & Space hard, but owners Chris and Anne Lukeman didn’t let that stop them.
This Urbana escape-room business is offering two different “Solve Our Shirts” puzzle games on T-shirts that can be played at home, alone or in a small family group around the dining-room table.
Each game kit comes with a T-shirt loaded with clues — inside and outside — plus a package of game artifacts, printed materials and a log-in to access the web component of the game.
Chris Lukeman said CU Adventures initially adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the restrictions that came with it by releasing two home print-and-play games.
Last December, they wanted to offer something that would be a perfect gift for escape room fans, and include some interesting hand-made elements. They settled on T-shirts that people could wear after they solve the puzzle to celebrate their victory, he said.
Available T-shirt games include the newest, The Treasure Trove of Pirate Cove, and the first one released last December, Escape from the Maze of the Minotaur.
“We really want players jumping around the dining room table as they have an idea to try something to solve the puzzles of the game,” Chris Lukeman said. “For example, in The Treasure Trove of Pirate Cove, we even commissioned custom pirate sea shanty songs that give clues as to what people should pay closer attention to on the shirt.”
The games have been created and designed in-house, and are being printed locally by Dixon Graphics, he said.
They can be ordered online and either shipped or ordered for pick-up.
CU Adventures has sold its T-shirt games to customers in nearly every U.S. state and in two dozen foreign countries, Chris Lukeman said.
The two play-at-home print and play games, The Lost Temple and Floor 13, both have won several escape room “Best of 2020” awards, he said.
What if you’re hankering for an in-person escape room experience? CU Adventures is offering that option too, with safety precautions in place, including spreading out game times, Chris Lukeman said.
“We’re at reduced capacity and as busy as we want to be right now,” he said.
For more information on the T-shirt games and ordering: solveourshirts.com
That’s a wrap
You can get your holiday gifts wrapped and help Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County at the same time.
The organization is holding its annual gift-wrapping event at Champaign’s Market Place mall to raise money.
Habitat staff members and volunteers will be on hand starting Wednesday through Dec. 24 to wrap gifts for donations at two spots in the mall.
One will be in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods and one will be in front of Macy’s.
The suggested donation is $3 per gift, but all donations will be welcomed.
Crystals at the mall
The new Intuitively Yours is a kiosk opened by Ashley Shaw at Market Place mall.
Shaw is offering “healing crystals and guidance” with the goal of helping stressed-out holiday shoppers, she said.
“I vowed to create a physical space that was open and safe for all individuals from every walk of life. I want people to know that it’s OK to ask questions and feel comfortable doing so,” she said. “I also made it my mission to support other small companies while selecting items for my company.”
Shaw said she is working with 10 small businesses and only with companies that ethically source their crystals and minerals.
Shaw has a background in retail and formerly worked as operations manager for Victoria’s Secret, she said.
Her kiosk is near the Market Place food court.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.