It's Your Business | Doors open at Gather in Urbana
Gather Illinois, the large apartment and retail complex that’s been under construction at the southeast corner at Lincoln and University avenues, is now open.
The developer, Texas-based Rael Development Corp., purchased the property in late 2019.
Gather has 229 apartments, 28 extended-stay units and nearly 15,000 square feet of space that includes the lobby, retail areas and outdoor public areas.
The recently-opened BakeLab Cafe, which has pastries and BrewLab coffees, is in the lobby.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments could appeal to both University of Illinois students and staff members of nearby OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Carle Foundation Hospital and clinical offices.
The cafe has seating both indoors and outdoors, plus a walk-up window, she said.
“This has been a couple of years in the making, and really when you combine it with the resurfacing of Lincoln Avenue and the two-year overhaul on University Avenue, this really transformed the gateway to the University of Illinois and the city of Urbana,” the mayor said.
This development also has a dog park and a 24/7 fitness and wellness center and is offering complimentary shuttle service to the UI campus.
All the apartments are fully leased, and the extended-stay units, to operate as a hotel, will open soon, said Graeme Rael, president of Rael Development Corp.
In Urbana on Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony, he described the development as having a “very warm environment” and a high-end residential feel. Even the extended-stay units are more like high-end studios, he said.
Why did this company choose Urbana?
“We felt this intersection really lent itself to something special, being so close to campus, but also in this historic area of Urbana we wanted to do something charming,” Rael said.
New repair shop
You dropped your cellphone and cracked the screen. Now what?
Orlando, Fla.-based electronics repair shop chain uBreakiFix has a new location in Champaign at Union Square, 1712 W. Springfield Ave., next to the Starbucks shop. It offers repair services for anything with a power button, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers and more.
Issues with your device are diagnosed for free on a no-obligation basis, and most basic repairs are done in two hours or less, the company said.
Customers can book an appointment online or walk in for service.
There are currently nearly 700 ubreakiFix locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Harvest fest set
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center west of Arcola will hold its Harvest to Home event Oct. 8-9.
Here’s some of what’s in store this year, according to the website: Activities surrounding different types of corn, field demonstrations featuring horse and tractor plowing, antique farm equipment displays, demonstrations of blacksmithing, horseshoeing, broom-making and rope-making, activities for kids, buggy rides and food vendors offering homemade ice cream, kettle corn, lemon shake-ups and sandwiches — plus on Saturday, a pancake, sausage and liverwurst breakfast.
Money raised will go to development of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus, which is on Illinois 133 nine miles west of Arcola or 3.5 miles east of Arthur.
Under construction
Catlin Bank’s drive-up facility at 109 E. Vermilion is under construction and will become the new home of the main bank now at 202 S. Sandusky St., Catlin.
The main bank has been at its current location since 1921, and the drive-up facility has been open since the 1990s, said bank President Jeff Fauver.
The bank has grown a lot in the last few years, and this move should improve efficiencies for customers, he said.
The main bank remains open until the other facility is ready to open, which is expected to be in April, Fauver said.
Catlin Bank also has a branch in Georgetown and three ATM locations in Catlin, Georgetown and Danville, he said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.