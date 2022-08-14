It's Your Business Extra | New convenience store in Savoy awaiting decision on rezoning
Deb Pressey
Reporter
Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).
SAVOY — A new convenience store may be coming to Savoy, pending a rezoning of two properties by the village board.
Lenish Patel of Savoy said he has the properties at 107 E. Church St. and 111 E. Church St. under contract, and is awaiting a decision on a change in zoning from light industrial to neighborhood commercial.
Patel and his family operate Kirby Food and Liquor at 303 Cedar St., C, and University Food and Liquor at 211 W. University Ave., C, he said.
If he’s able to move forward with plans for the Savoy properties, Patel said he would remodel the former veterinary clinic building at 107 E. Church St. and use the 111 E. Church St. property for access.
He said the new store in Savoy would offer a convenient place to stop for sodas, candy, cigarettes and snacks. Whether or not he would sell alcohol would be contingent on a liquor license being approved, he said. Patel said if the rezoning goes through, he hopes to have the shop open by the end of the year.
Village President John Brown said regardless of what use the properties end up having, they should be zoned commercial, which is a more appropriate use for this location than industrial.
Patel has been informed that there’s an existing prohibition on liquor sales in this residential area, which includes U.S. 45 from Church Street to the north edge of the Walmart store property, Brown said.
Not only that, the village doesn’t have an available liquor license to grant at this time, he said.
“For a liquor license, you’d have to amend the ordinance and approve another liquor license, and I’d be shocked if there would be enough support for that,” he said.
The rezoning of both properties has been recommended by the Savoy Planning Commission and will be before the village board at its next meeting Wednesday.
