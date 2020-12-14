One thing the COVID-19 pandemic showed Ashley Gorman, her three sisters and her mom was the importance of not wasting time, Gorman said.
So they decided to go ahead with the business they’d been wanting to launch, and named it Embolden.
An online clothing shop for women, Embolden opened for business Oct. 1, and, Gorman said, “it’s going really well.”
“We’ve wanted to do this for years,” she said.
This St. Joseph-based family business is a venture of Ann Graham and her four daughters — Gorman, Rachael Graham, Hannah Oxley and Morgann Graham.
Embolden, at shopembolden.com, carries a bit of everything, Gorman said.
“We all have slightly different styles we bring to the shop,” she said.
Embolden’s lounge collection includes active wear and clothes to be cozy in around the house, she said.
Each sister also has a collection on the website and there’s a hometown collection featuring clothing in orange and blue.
The holiday collection went on sale this weekend for 25 percent off, Gorman said.
Embolden has clothing for both younger and older women, though its audience so far has been women from about 25 to their early 50s, she said.
Delivery is free in Champaign, Urbana, St. Joseph, Ogden, Mahomet, Royal and Sidney, Gorman said.
Jimmy John’s partners with DoorDash
More than 2,400 Jimmy John’s locations are now available on the DoorDash website.
But Jimmy John’s own fleet of drivers will continue to deliver the orders.
Jimmy John’s is using DoorDash Self-Delivery, a new format that gives restaurants the opportunity for exposure through DoorDash while still doing the deliveries themselves.
This is Jimmy John’s first relationship with a third-party marketplace, the company said.
“As a brand, we are relentlessly focused on reaching our guests on their terms” said Darin Dugan, Jimmy John’s chief marketing officer. “In DoorDash, we found a third-party partner that shares this commitment and offers us the ability to further reach our consumers where they increasingly are — digitally. We are so thrilled about this relationship and the visibility to consumers it provides for our brand, both now and in the future.”
Ameren Illinois lowering delivery charge
Ameren Illinois says it will lower its electric delivery charge in 2021.
Residential customers should save about $12 a year, with that first dollar saved on January 2021 bills.
Ameren Illinois said the approximately $48.7 million overall revenue reduction is the third consecutive rate decrease for its customers and the seventh overall rate decrease since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act was passed in 2011.
Customers who also get their energy supply from Ameren Illinois will pay 2.4 percent less a month next year than they did a decade ago, the company said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.media.