Arcola Flower Shop has moved into the space of the former Olde Brick Wall shop at 122 E. Main St. in downtown Arcola.
Owner Jodi McLane said the shop is open in its new location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Even outside those hours, she can be reached at both her phone numbers: 217-268-4242 or 217-841-0952.
Arcola Flower Shop, a family-operated florist business, has been open for 14 years.
McLane is also co-owner of Classic Designs wedding planning service with Annette Ferguson.
Home-based business planned
Jenna and Isaac Musgrave plan to open Gravy Studios, a home-based business offering customizable gifts and engraving.
Jenna Musgrave said they are waiting on the arrival of a laser engraver but will most likely be in production by July.
Jenna Musgrave is also an occupational therapist, and her husband is a cinematographer.
They can be reached by emailing musgrave_ota@yahoo.com.
New clinic planned
Bloomington-based Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Institute is planning to offer a new location in downtown Champaign, at 1 E. Main St., next month.
With the new location in Champaign and another new one in Springfield, there will be 17 locations in Illinois, according to Benjamin Brewer, regional director.
Brewer said the Bloomington location has had a lot of patients driving there from Champaign, so opening a Champaign office can save them the drive.
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Institute offers dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, skin care and cosmetic therapies.
While the Champaign location won’t open until the first or second week of February, Brewer said appointments can be made now by calling 309-451-3376.
Restaurant week coming up
Visit Champaign County and more than two dozen restaurants are teaming up for the annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 29-Feb. 6. The event was reinvented as Restaurant Week Takeout Edition to meet state and local public health guidelines for pandemic safety.
Even though indoor dining is once again permitted — at limited capacity — only a handful of participants will be offering their Restaurant Week specials for indoor dining, according to Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement at Visit Champaign County.
Restaurants have been asked to create menus for this event that include solo meals, meals for two and family packs that will work for customers at home.
Reifsteck said menus for each restaurant include information on whether meals will be available for indoor dining, if there is curbside pickup and/or delivery available and if meals can be ordered online or if orders must be made on the phone.
Find participating restaurants, menus and other information here: visitchampaigncounty.org/events/restaurant-week.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 217-393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.media.