Blue Star Family Restaurant in Fisher will serve its last meal April 8.
The business posted on Facebook that the restaurant “has finally sold” and hours through April 8 will continue to be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A man identified as the owner who declined to give his name said the buyer of the restaurant will be remodeling and opening it as a new restaurant.
Car washes on the way
The new Smitty’s Car Wash locations coming to Champaign and Danville are now projected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.
Work is in progress on the Champaign site at 1703 S. Neil St., and demolition on the former Montana Mike’s at 3215 N. Vermilion St. — where the Danville Smitty’s will be built — was set to get underway this past week or next week, according to Kimberli Leslie, director of marketing.
The construction director was set to be in this area to check on both sites this past week, she said.
Smitty’s, which has more than 20 car washes across the country, offers a basic single wash, plus a deluxe and ultimate washes with more, and membership packages for deluxe and ultimate washes.
On the block
Danville Towne Centre at 2 E. Main St. will be auctioned off online April 3-5.
The starting bid is $2.15 million, according to the listing by Baum Realty Group.
Danville Towne Centre is a 185,097-square-foot property of office and retail tenants, and it’s currently 87 percent leased, according to the listing.
The retail portion is anchored by a Save A Lot grocery and Family Dollar.
The center has a mix of national, regional and local tenants, with one of the office tenants being the headquarters of CCMSI, a third-party administrator for worker’s compensation and self-insurance programs.
Donate unwanted instruments
Community Center for the Arts at 202 W. Main St., U, will begin accepting donated musical instruments next month for its third annual cheap instrument sale coming up May 7 at the Rose Bowl tent downtown.
Instruments can be dropped off at the Community Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday mornings in April.
Accepted will be musical instruments in playable condition and usable music gear.
The music school’s co-founder Tom Faux said most of the instruments typically sell for less than $20. While the school makes a little money on this event, the main purpose is to put instruments in the hands of young musicians, he said.
Last year, there were about 150 donated instruments available for sale, Faux said. Most instruments go in the first 45 minutes at these sales, so people tend to line up to get in, he said.
In addition to the less expensive instruments, there will be some additional instruments being sold on a consignment basis, Faux said.