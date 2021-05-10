Did you have good intentions to do something with those photos marking special moments in your life, but never got around to it?
Monticello photographer Lisa Shreffler Bourne understands — which is why she goes beyond shooting the pictures to helping her clients do something with their pictures so those memories aren’t forgotten, she said.
Formerly a home-based business for 11 years, Lisa Shreffler Photography recently opened a new studio at 108 E. Livingston St., Monticello.
Bourne said her specialty is wedding and sweetheart pictures, and she loves hearing couples’ stories about how they got together and why they love spending time together.
“I just love love stories,” Bourne said.
She shoots on location or at her new studio.
Clients typically come in for a consultation, discuss the location they have in mind and how they want to see their finished pictures, for instance, as wall art or in special albums.
For those opting for their pictures as wall art, she can produce collections or big pieces and incorporate the walls of her clients’ homes into her software so they can get an idea of how the artwork will look on their own walls, she said.
Beyond save the dates, engagement, wedding and anniversary pictures, she also enjoys staying with her clients to continue capturing the special moments in their lives — for example, a new home, expectant moms, births of babies and “mommy and me” sessions capturing candid moments between moms and their kids.
In addition to weddings and sweetheart pictures, she also specializes in business branding.
For more information: lisashreffler.com
On the way
Amy Wasson, who retired last year from the Danville Police Department, has purchased a building in downtown Danville to become the home of her future store, The Modern Farmhouse.
The opening is about year away.
The building she bought at 55 N. Vermilion St. needs “a lot of loving,” she said.
Wasson and her husband, Troy, both retired from Danville police last year.
As someone who likes to be busy, Amy Wasson said, “staying at home wasn’t working for me.”
What inspired her to go from retired police officer to retail owner is the feedback she and her husband got from the remodeling job they did on their home about two years ago, she said.
The new store will have a modern farmhouse feel and carry lighting, rugs, home decor items and some furniture pieces, she said.
Stay tuned for an update when this new shop gets closer to opening.
New name
It’s still the same bloodbank, but Urbana-based Community Blood Services of Illinois has a new name: ImpactLife.
This is a corporate-wide name change for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which has been operating under three names — Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center based in Davenport, Iowa, Central Illinois Community Blood Center based in Springfield and Urbana’s Community Blood Services of Illinois — since they joined forces in 2010-11.
The name change is intended to align employees, donors and volunteers in a four-state service region under a single identity.
“We are proud of our strong history and the reputation we have developed under our previous names, but the time has come to bring all of our team, donors and volunteers under a shared identity that emphasizes the impact of our work on the communities we have the pleasure to serve,” said CEO Mike Parejko.
Now vaccinating
Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at their pharmacies across the U.S., including 175 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Illinois.
The stores are making vaccine available on an appointment and walk-in basis.
They’re also encouraging their employees to be vaccinated by offering in-store vaccinations, allowing employees to get vaccinated at their stores during their work hours and providing two hours paid time off to get a vaccination regardless of where employees get their shots, the company said.