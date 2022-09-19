It's Your Business | Free wood for the taking
If you can swing an ax, you can get your fall and winter firewood for free at the Landscape Recycling Center in Urbana.
The not-for-profit center has a good supply of free bulk and quartered wood — which you can take and split yourself, according to Scott Tess, sustainability and resilience officer at the city of Urbana.
There’s also split wood available, though there’s a charge for the already-split wood, he said.
If you plan to come pick up wood, you’re free to pick through the ample supply yourself and look for the chunks you want. The fresher wood will take about a year to season, Tess said, but there may be some seasoned wood available.
The wood is available from the trees taken down by public and private arborists, he said.
Depending on when you visit the Landscape Recycling Center, you may also find some free produce, which earlier this week included jalapeno peppers and tomatoes grown in gardens on site by Darrick Terry, who runs the retail operation at the center, Tess said.
The center at 1210 E. University Ave., U, is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Other products include compost, mulch, topsoil, urban lumber and crushed granite.
Bid on a home
If you’re in the market to buy a house or a mobile home, here’s a chance to get a potential deal.
The Champaign County Treasurer’s office will be accepting sealed bids through Sept. 23 on eight real estate parcels — houses or vacant land — and 73 mobile homes.
This surplus property auction is the end result of unpaid taxes on the properties from prior years, according to county Treasurer Cassandra Johnson.
To take a look at what’s for sale — at least from the outside — you can buy a booklet listing the properties from the treasurer’s office.
The required minimum bid is $801 on the real estate and $905 on the mobile homes. All property will be sold to the highest bidders for each. Results will be available about seven days after the last day of bidding.
For more information, here’s the website for the Edwardsville company Joseph E. Meyer & Associates serving as the Champaign County tax agent: ILTaxSale.com.
OSF gets high mark
OSF HealthCare announced the score for 2021 for its accountable care organization under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: 90.96.
According to OSF, that means a grade or “A” for positive health outcomes for patients, based on metrics of a random sample of nearly 43,000 medicare patients served by the OSF accountable care organization.
An accountable care organization is a group of health care providers that work together to provide coordinated care to their patients.
Price dropped
Gordyville USA is still for sale, and the price has been lowered from $4 million to $3.6 million.
If you heard rumors that this Gifford auction house had been sold, they’re false, according to Realtor Jon Fisher earlier this week.
A Champaign commercial Realtor, Fisher listed the 39.1-acre property this past June.
Recovery grants awarded
Champaign-Urbana and Danville will share in some of the $3.5 million worth of state RISE (Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion) grant funding for cities and economic development organizations to help speed up economic recovery.
The Greater Champaign-Urbana Economic Partnership, the parent organization of the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., was awarded $150,000 for a regional market analysis focused on office, retail and industrial spaces.
The city of Danville is receiving $75,000 to do an updated study of its downtown area, according to Logan Cronk, Danville’s Community Development administrator.
Carly McCrory-McKay, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., said Champaign County, like most communities, has experienced job losses and business closures since the start of the pandemic, “and we are still realizing the impact of shifting economic trends, particularly in the office, retail and industrial markets.”
In addition, some planned development has been stalled due to the pandemic and rising costs, she said.
The organization envisions that the market analysis will help with providing recommendations for local governments, property owners, commercial brokers and others, a list of ideas for developer solicitation and recommendations to support business retention and attraction strategies.
The Danville study is intended to provide a sense of direction on both potential redevelopment of blighted vacant buildings and for infrastructure such as sidewalks, bike lanes, roadway improvements and signage, Cronk said.
Once the plan is completed, the city can use the plan to apply for additional grant money to help fund projects in the plan, he said.
“That was the big grab for the city of Danville,” he said.
The plan will be developed by the city’s newly-hired Planner Jun Sohn, and some of the grant money may be used to pay for some consulting services, Cronk said.
New pharmacy to be open late
A new CarleRx pharmacy will replace the former Walgreens at the Carle branch clinic facility at 1701 Curtis Road, C, starting Sept. 20.
The Carle-owned pharmacy will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight. It will also stock over-the-counter products, and will have a drive-thru.
The new CarleRx will employ six pharmacists and 11 pharmacy technicians, according to Carle.
“At the heart of this decision is the hope to make it easier for regional patients and community members to secure the prescriptions they need to stay well, even if they get sick at an inconvenient time,” said Carle Vice President of Pharmacy Linda Fred. “The new CarleRx location will ensure greater options for the community, something our internal data shows is a real need.”
