A new tabletop gaming store is coming to Mahomet’s Main Street.
Andrew Clodfelter said he plans to open Rad Lad Games at 415 E. Main St. Aug. 21.
Among what he plans to sell will be board games, collectible card games, role-playing games, miniatures, dice and toys. He’ll also have space for people to play games in the store.
Clodfelter had been working in insurance in sales and claims, but he’s been saving for years to open this store, he said.
He planned his store with Monticello in mind, but found the right property for it in Mahomet, he said.
He plans to be open from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and tentatively for a few hours on Sunday afternoons.
The new store is taking over the former space of Revolve Hair Studio, which has moved to a new strip center at 604 E. Main St.
Falonn Maier, who co-owns the salon with her sister, Kayla Acree, said the salon needed more space. They’ve also added a clothing boutique.
Moving with them is Brush & Bronze Parlour spray tanning, operated by their sister, Ashley Boyd, Maier said.
The salon opened at the new location this past week, and there will be a grand opening in a few weeks, Maier said.
Holistic healers in Urbana
Pure Being, a new collective of holistic healers at 1210 E. Main St., U, will have a grand opening from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 12.
Pure Being brings together Lisa Haake, Sarah Reynertson and Amy Wyatt.
Haake operates Lisa Haake Therapies, which provides holistic psychotherapy, nutritional interventions, medication and yoga therapy.
Reynertson, a licensed clinical professional counselor, operates Sarah Reynertson Counseling Services. She provides holistic psychotherapy, aromatherapy and Reiki energy healing.
Wyatt operates Vital Flow CU. She provides massage therapies and hoop dance therapy.
“It is a center for healing and growth,” Reynertson said. “We have a beautiful space which includes four offices, practice space for classes and groups, and a full kitchen, two bathrooms, a changing nook and a back garden space where we provide outside yoga and hood dancing classes. We will also be growing a medicinal herb garden in the back as well.”
New look for McDonald’s
There’s extensive remodeling underway at the Champaign McDonald’s at 2909 W. Kirby Ave., C, but the drive-thru remains open.
Franchise owner Brad Davis said this project will change the look of the roof and add a double-drive-thru. Indoors, the lobby is getting a floor to ceiling renovation with all new seating plus a new piece of playland equipment for the kids.
He hopes to have the work done by the end of August, Davis said.
