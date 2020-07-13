It's Your Business | Furniture store a winning combination
Behemoth Durable Goods, a new furniture and interior design store, is set to open in downtown Champaign in early August.
Jim Standerfer, who operates Lumbering Behemoth, and Kelly Hieronymus Whiting of Sunshine Design, are rolling their two businesses together into this new shop at 105 S. Walnut St.
Standerfer, currently based in Charleston but moving to Champaign-Urbana, builds original wood and steel furniture, and this will be the first showroom space he’s ever had, he said.
Whiting is curating a collection of home goods, such as ceramics, lighting, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, throws and other decor pieces for the shop.
In addition to what’s on the sales floor, there will be some custom furniture pieces available, Standerfer said.
Standerfer and Whiting have been collaborating informally on design projects for several years, they said.
Whiting said her goal for the shop is to provide long-term heirloom-quality pieces with a focus on sustainability.
Given the pandemic and the fact that they’ll be in about 930 square feet, Standerfer said he and Whiting plan to bypass a large grand opening and start out seeing customers by appointment.
Status pending
The future of Champaign’s Bed, Bath & Beyond store remains unknown.
The company announced this past week that it planned to close about 200 stores over the next two years after quarterly net sales (March through May) declined 49 percent over the same quarter a year ago.
The manager of the Champaign store at 63 E. Marketview Drive referred inquiries to the chain’s corporate office.
“We are not able to share a list of locations at this stage,” said company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce.
“The store optimization process is an ongoing program, not to simply close stores but to pivot to reshape and truly optimize our store footprint using detailed analysis and data to guide our decisions.”
Expanding
AGCO, a global agricultural solutions company, said it plans to expand in Edgar County.
To be added at the Paris plant will be a new warehouse and new concrete storm shelter. Plus, parts of the existing facility will be renovated to improve operations and employee safety, the company said.
Tom Stuthman, general manager of AGCO’s North America Grain and Protein, said the warehouse construction is set to start in the third quarter of the year and facility renovations will begin in the fourth quarter.
He also said full-time employment opportunities will increase for the community.
Grant awarded
Women’s Business Council of Champaign County has chosen a local photographer to receive a pandemic assistance grant.
The $1,000 grant is going to Anne Johnson, to help keep her Champaign business, True To Self Photography, operating.
Six female-owned businesses applied for this grant, the organization said.
Share news about your local business: Deb
Pressey can be reached at 217-393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.com.