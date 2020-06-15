It's Your Business | Ground broken on Campustown apartment building
More student housing is on the way in the University of Illinois campus area.
A six-story apartment development is planned for the property where the recently demolished Champaign Living Center (the former Heartland of Champaign nursing home) stood, at 309 E. Springfield Ave., C.
The city issued a building permit Wednesday for the footing and foundation.
Plans call for a 276-bed student housing building with ground-floor parking and a range of apartment sizes, from studio up to four bedrooms, according to the city and Wisconsin-based Associated Bank.
That bank announced it had completed a $19.9 million construction loan to Green Street Realty and Jackson Dearborn Partners for the project.
Associated Bank said this development will include a fitness center, lobby and lounge area and a third-floor deck with an outdoor grilling area.
Ground has been broken, and the developers anticipate completing the building in time for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, according to the bank.
New gym for Mahomet
Another Fitness Premier location is coming to Champaign County.
Fitness Premier Mahomet is set to open this fall in the Churchill Crossing development.
Fitness Premier clubs offer 24/7 access, group fitness classes, virtual training and HydroMassage.
The Mahomet facility will be in about 6,400 square feet in the third and final building to be built at Churchill Crossing.
More information is available at the Fitness premier location at 2414 Galen Drive or fitnesspremierclubs.com.
Fund launched
Buy Black Chambana announced it’s launched the Black Owned Business Fund and is accepting donations to fund it.
“Funds will be used to help black-owned businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism,” the group said.
Money will also be used to help black-owned businesses meet proper financial and legal requirements, to help create an online community presence and to offer free tax preparers at the end of the year, the group said.
Learn more and/or donate: http://buyblackchambana.com
