Seasonal shop Spirit Halloween is returning to Champaign soon, in a brand new location — the former Planet fitness at 2002 Glenn Park Drive, C.
It’s going to open about three months ahead of the holiday, the first week in August, the company said.
Store hours weren’t yet available.
The store was being stocked earlier this week.
Spirit Halloween carries costumes, animatronics, outdoor and yard decorations, fog machines, indoor and wall decor, lights, collectibles and mugs and glasses.
Some of the popular licensed Halloween merchandise carried includes Hocus Pocus, Disney Princess, Ghostbusters, Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, the Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice, SpongeBob Squarepants, Scooby Doo, A League of Their Own, Monster High — plus new for this year: Barbie, Fall Guys, Harry Potter, Universal Monsters, DC Villains, Poppy Playtime, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wednesday and Mars Attacks, according to the company website.
A company spokesman said anyone interested in working at the local Spirit Halloween store should visit the chain’s website at Work4Spirit.com.
“We are excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary this year by hiring our largest workforce yet, with approximately 40,000 positions available throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Justin Burkhardt. “We offer a competitive salary, premium pay incentive program and flexible scheduling as well as a 30 percent employee discount on Spirit Halloween purchases all season long.”
H Mart update
The new H Mart food store planned for 220 N. Broadway Ave., U was announced in January, but the company has yet to apply for a building permit.
Stepheny McMahon, the city’s economic development supervisor, said representatives for the Asian grocery store chain have met recently with city building safety on architectural plans, and it’s likely the chain will submit the drawings and apply for a permit soon.
“There are things moving,” she said.
Meanwhile, the first half of the property taxes for the H Mart location, in the former Save A Lot store, have been paid, according to county records.
The tax bill for the 2022 year, $81,793, went to IYK Urbana LLC, an Illinois corporation managed by H Mart CEO Il Yeon Kwon.
The chain hasn’t posted any job listings yet for the Urbana store.
September opening planned
The new D-Bat indoor baseball/softball training facility under construction at 1912 Glenn Park Drive, is on track to likely open in September, according to co-owner Heather Landrus.
The local general contractor’s work is being wrapped up and next will come the hardware, flooring and nets, she said.
D-Bat Champaign will have a pro shop, party room and 15 cages — four with pitching machines and one with a Hit-Trax machine, Landrus said.
She and her partner in the venture — her brother Derrick Landrus — will be flying to D-Bat’s Texas headquarters in August for training, and when they return they’ll begin posting for coaches and pro shop staff, she said.
And the winners are ...
Champaign Center Partnership has announced the winners of its inaugural Downtown Throwdown, in which eight downtown restaurants competed by creating special pork and macaroni and cheese dishes.
A panel of judges chose Martinelli’s Market Bakery & Deli at 500 N. Walnut St., C as the winner for both the best overall pork and overall macaroni and cheese dishes, for its Pork Sugo Walking Taco and 3 Cheese Mac.
For the people’s choice awards (in which 121 ballots were cast), Suzu’s Bakery, 114 N. Walnut St., C won in both categories for its Tonkatsu and Mac and Cheese.
Unemployment up
The unemployment rates rose in June in both the Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas, according to the state Department of Employment Security .
In the Champaign area, unemployment was up from 4.1 percent in June 2022 to 4.7 percent.
In the Danville area, the jobless rate rose an entire point year-over-year, from 4.9 percent to 5.9 percent.
At the same time, the state reported the Champaign-Urbana area picked up 2,900 non-farms in June and the Danville area gained 900.