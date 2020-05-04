OSF HealthCare is exploring the possibility of adding a new primary care clinic at 205 N. High Cross Road, U.
“As part of its ongoing commitment to the region, OSF HealthCare is constantly looking for new opportunities to provide the best care possible for the residents Urbana, Champaign, and their surrounding communities,” said OSF spokeswoman Libby Allison. “An important step in that is expanding access to primary care.”
Not much other information was available about OSF’s plans. Allison said OSF doesn’t share details of property transactions until they’re finalized.
To build a medical office building on that site, OSF needs both a rezoning (from B-1 neighborhood business to B-3 general business) and a special use permit from the city.
The city council approved the rezoning Monday night, but sent the special-use permit request back to committee for further evaluation.
OSF indicated to city officials that it anticipates a maximum staff of 20 people at the proposed site, with 10-15 employees there at any one time.
OSF also cited a demand for health care providers to be more scattered and closer to neighborhoods and large shopping centers as a reason for choosing that location, according to a city memo.
Shops back in business
Tuscola Outlet Shops reopened Friday under state retail-to-go restrictions, according to Namdar Realty Group.
The mall will be open for limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The company encouraged merchants to reopen at its properties under state guidelines, and plans to provide information soon on which stores will be reopening for business at Tuscola.
Retail-to-go guidelines that must be followed include the following::
— Payments must be done over the phone or online if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment isn’t possible.
— Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the back seat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible.
— Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.
Mother’s Day dinner offered
Piato, Urbana, which recently offered an Easter dinner for pick-up, is doing the same for Mother’s Day at $24 per person.
The Mother’s Day menu includes a choice of entrees — baked caprese chicken, honey Dijon roasted pork loin, spinach artichoke lasagna or vegan spanakopita pie.
Each dinner also comes with a choice of one of the following, party potatoes, green onion and parsley jasmine rice or garlic and herb roasted Yukon Gold potatoes; one of these vegetables, fresh steamed broccoli, Brussels sprouts with butternut squash or a roasted green medley, and one of the following desserts, strawberry pie with whipped cream, chocolate and raspberry cupcake or a vegan lemon tart with mixed berries.
Meals also come with greens and vinaigrette dressing, roasted tomato soup and a garlic and herb roll or vegan bread.
Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Wednesday and picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Delivery is available for $5.
Place an order by calling 217-344-9015 or at info@piatocafe.com.
New at Health Alliance
Health Alliance Medical Plans has named Dr. Chester (Chet) Ho as its new chief medical officer.
He replaces Dr. Robert Good, who held that position since 2016.
Ho was formerly with Evolent Health in Arlington, Va., where he was chief medical officer and senior vice president of Medicaid, quality and risk adjustment.
He oversaw clinical and quality operations, physician engagement and reporting, and network development for Evolent provider-sponsored health plans, according to Health Alliance.
Ho is a graduate of Purdue University and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.
He is also certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Good will be retiring later this year. Until he retires, he will serve as interim associate chief medical officer until that position is filled and he’ll be practicing internal medicine part-time.