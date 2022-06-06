It's Your Business | Honors for longtime Urbana HVAC business
For Rose Heating & Air Conditioning, this is a banner year.
Along with marking its 60th anniversary coming up in November, the Urbana business has been named the 2022 dealer of the year for North America by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems.
Rose Heating & Air Conditioning was founded by Luther “Bud” Rose in 1962, continued by his son, Rick, in 1983 and is currently owned by Rick Rose’s son, Travis Rose, who bought the business from his father in 2014.
Travis Rose said he’s been with the business since 1994 and started out working with his dad as a service and installation technician.
Rose Heating & Air Conditioning also was one of 25 Bryant dealers in the U.S. and Canada to be honored as a medal of excellence regional winner out of more than 4,000 Bryant factory-authorized dealers in North America.
It’s the third time Rose Heating & Air Conditioning has received the medal of excellence Bryant awards to top dealers in North America.
Rose says it specializes in HVAC installations and service for residential customers and also handles light commercial jobs in Champaign and Vermilion counties.
Opening soon
Here’s an update on the new I Heart Mac and Cheese set to open in Urbana at 202 E. University Ave. And if you’re a mac and cheese fan, be prepared to line up for free food.
The company said there will be a soft opening June 13-14, and the first 10 people in line when the doors officially open at 11 a.m. June 15 will get free food (one mac and cheese bowl a week) for a year.
The first official day will include give-aways, and there will also be raffles during the week to win free I Heart Mac and Cheese food.
This new location, operated by Rick Rohrer, will employ more than 25. Spot interviews for jobs are being conducted on site until the opening.
I Heart Mac and Cheese features customizable made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, with such featured combos as Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza and Lobster and White Truffle Mac — plus sides such as cheesy broccoli and tomato soup and desserts.
There are also health-conscious items on the menu, among them gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein and dairy-free options.
New owners
Fyxit, a repair shop for cell phones, computers and gaming consoles at 202 E. Green St., C, is under new ownership.
Bill and Lea Northam purchased the eight-year-old business from its original owners in March.
The Northams, of Mattoon, also operate Advanced Digital, a 22-year-old Charleston-based business providing printers, copiers and business solutions.
Fyxit, which employs eight technicians, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, see the website at fyxit.net.
Money for college
Busey bank is making $25,000 in college scholarships available through its Bridge Scholarship Fund, to be awarded each year.
The bank is making 10 $2,500 scholarships available to be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies to eligible students.
To apply, Illinois students must live in one of the following counties: Champaign, Ford, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison or St. Clair.
For details: busey.com/scholarship.
Watch holding meetings
Watch Communications, which began expanding into central Illinois in May 2021, plans to introduce itself at community open houses in Tuscola and Paxton this month.
The Tuscola open house will be from 3 to 7 p.m. June 8 at the Tuscola Community Building, 122 W. North Central Ave., Tuscola.
The Paxton open house is set for 3 to 7 p.m. June 9 at the Pueblo Lindo Event Center, 615 N. Railroad Ave., Paxton.
Lima, Ohio-based Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Ohio-based Benton Ridge Telephone. It specializes in wireless broadband internet, fiber internet, TV, hosting and VoIP phone services at homes and businesses in rural Midwestern areas.
The company says it will have representatives at the meetings available to discuss internet packages.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.