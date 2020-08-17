Champaign-based Horizon Hobby has acquired Pro-Line Racing, the company announced.
California-based Pro-Line, which has been in business since 1982, is a manufacturer and seller of remote control bodies, parts and accessories.
Pro-Line and Horizon Hobby have had a long-standing partnership, according to Horizon President Chris Dickerson.
“Pro-Line Racing is one of the strongest RC brands in the world, with over 38 years of providing innovative products,” he said.
Pro-Line will continue operating at its facility in Banning, Calif.
Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.
Wellness tools available
Health Alliance Medical Plans and its partner health plans have launched Hally Health,
a suite of wellness
offerings and personalized health tools for members and the general public.
Included will be health, wellness and prevention programs, exercise classes, health courses, cooking demonstrations, resources through the Hally mobile app and monthly wellness podcasts led by medical experts
The Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign will produce fitness videos for Hally Health that include dance, cardio, strength and active seniors workouts, according to Health Alliance.
“With health foremost on everyone’s mind, we wanted to give our members and the public an easy to use, one-stop resource for their health and wellness needs,” said Health Alliance President and CEO Dennis Hesch.
Learn more at hally.com.
Livestock producers needed
More than 100 participants are being recruited to take part in a free online training program Sept. 8-11 to help prepare a coordinated response to a future foreign animal disease outbreak.
The program, hosted by the University of Illinois and supported by the USDA, is seeking participants from large and small farms, veterinarians serving animal producers and those in allied agricultural industries, according to veterinary epidemiologist Dr. Yvette Johnson-Walker, one of four faculty members at the UI College of Veterinary Medicine organizing the training.
Participants will meet virtually two-to-three hours a day.
“This is your chance to be at the table when protocols are being discussed to help ensure that plans are feasible for implementation by producers,” she said in a program description.
Learn more and register: go.illinois.edu/FMDVirtualExercise.
Royse joins law firm
Attorney Mary Ann Royse has joined the Urbana law firm Webber & Thies, the firm announced.
Royse, who has 25 years experience, is concentrating her practice in real estate development and transactions, wills, trusts and general business matters.
Royse earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of law in 1995 and is a member of the Champaign County and state bar associations in Illinois and Florida.