It's Your Business | Illinois American Water invests in solar field west of Champaign
The solar field you may have noticed on Champaign County Road 1700 N belongs to Illinois American Water Co., and the utility is projecting it will help reduce its annual energy costs.
Illinois American Water announced in August 2020 that it was partnering with Sol Systems, a leading, national solar energy firm, to develop two photovoltaic fields to convert light to usable energy.
One field is in Peoria and the other is at 575 County Road 1700 N, C, and both are the largest of their kind in the utility’s footprint.
Water company spokeswoman Karen Cotton said the solar panels are mounted to stakes in the ground. They track the sun and tilt during the day to provide for more capacity, she said.
Combined, the fields were projected to cut more than $200,000 from Illinois American Water’s annual energy costs.
Funded
SimBioSys, a precision medicine company founded in Champaign, announced this past week that it’s raised $15 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development and commercialization of its TumorScope software platform.
The company describes its TumorScope platform as “a virtual laboratory for clinicians.”
“TumorScope is designed to explore treatment options virtually prior to initiation to prevent over- or under- treatment,” according to the company website.
The Series A funding was co-led by Genoa Ventures and Northpond Ventures, with participation by AV8 Ventures, Heritage Medical Group and Mayo Clinic.
SimBioSys said existing investors and the founders also participated in the financing round, bringing total capital raised to $21 million.
Chamber honored
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce was presented with the Outstanding Chamber of the Year award Thursday at the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives annual celebration and awards ceremony.
Matt Duffy, chairman of the state association board, praised the Champaign chamber for its programs, partnerships and best practices, which he said other chambers in the state can replicate.
Under the leadership of Laura Weis, the Champaign chamber’s president and CEO, the chamber served as a partner in the Champaign County Safe coalition and helped develop and distribute resources earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
As part of the coalition, the chamber helped develop a buying program with a local supplier to help cut the higher costs restaurants faced to meet state restrictions, he said.
“As noted by Ms. Weis in the nomination process, Champaign County is an example of how strong community partnerships saved lives,” Duffy said. “It is a testament to all of Champaign County leadership.”
Champaign County chamber board leaders said the chamber had traditionally offered most of its programming, activities and services to members only, and the pandemic has provided an opportunity to serve the entire business community.
“Over the year, we offered unique services that supported the business community while keeping the health and safety of the community a priority,” said Kyle Emkes, the chamber’s immediate past chair. “We quickly recognized the need for members to feel connected and launched well-attended virtual networking and webinars.
“We completed two successful virtual leadership programs. Our members needed employees as employee shortages became the new fallout of the pandemic. As a solution, we pioneered an outdoor job fair in our community.”
When meeting in person was difficult, the chamber supported 28 entrepreneurs who wanted to start new businesses, and for 61 straight weeks, the chamber also produced and delivered daily COVID-19 updates to its members, Emkes said.
