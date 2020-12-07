Here’s a new place to browse home furnishings and get some ideas for that remodeling project you’ve been dreaming about.
The McGuire Home Collection Boutique has opened at 3301 Fields South Drive, C.
It has home furnishings for sale and also serves as a studio for the McGuire Home Collection’s design, remodel and construction business, with kitchen and bathroom vignettes, flooring, countertops and tile, according to Sherry Cozad, lead designer and project manager.
Hours for the retail shop and studio are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Grooming on the go
If you don’t want to take your pet to a groomer, the new Show and Tell Grooming Salon will come to you.
Owner Trachelle Causey said she’s worked in the business for 15 years, and her new mobile service offers full grooming services such as bathing, nail-trimming and ear-cleaning.
For safety’s sake during the pandemic, she will pick up pets from owners’ homes for grooming and return them, she said.
For an appointment, call 217-721-1772.
Pot for beginners
Cresco Labs, which operates Sunnyside cannabis dispensaries in Champaign and Danville, has launched a new brand called Wonder Wellness Co., beginning with Wonder Minis, a line of low-dose hard sweets. The company said the Wonder line is intended to address the needs of consumers who accept cannabis but have yet to use it.
“Created to take the guesswork out of cannabis, the portfolio offers low-dose, approachable forms that are simple to use with packaging that is easy to understand, so newcomers can explore the plant and control their experience with confidence,” Cresco Labs said in a news release.
The three flavors of Wonder Minis have 3 mg. or less of THC, the compound responsible for the “high.” They include Laugh (tangerine), Sleep (plum) and Relax (blueberry), the company said.
Wonder is Cresco Labs’ eighth brand.
Help for hospitality
The Visit Champaign County Foundation has re-launched its Hospitality Relief Fund to get financial help directly to hospitality workers in the area who have been displaced or are working significantly reduced hours.
The organization is seeking donations at visitchampaigncounty.org/hospitalityrelief.
The amount of money raised will determine how many displaced hospitality workers can be helped.
Hospitality business owners or managers (such as those from food and beverage, lodging and event venue establishments) can nominate impacted employees for help.
“As we continue to see mitigation efforts in place in order to maintain the safety of our residents, we also see businesses close their doors or reduce staffing to meet these challenges,” said Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of Visit Champaign County and the Visit Champaign County Foundation.
“While we know we can’t solve these challenges, we’re proud to once again be able to offer our Hospitality Relief Fund to provide some assistance to our hospitality heroes that have lost their jobs or have severely reduced hours, especially during the holidays,” she said.