It's Your Business

Ellie Tanner isn’t waiting until after she graduates from high school to pursue her dream of becoming a pastry chef.
At 16, she’s already in business for herself, making and selling cookies, cupcakes and hot cocoa bombs through her home-based business in Monticello, E’s Sweet Slice.
A sophomore at Monticello High School, Tanner said she’s been baking for quite some time now.
“I’ve been baking since I was little, but I started to get serious with it about five years ago,” she said.
Her mom got her a cake decorating kit, she said, and then she went to a cake decorating class.
“It was so much fun. I just fell in love with it right there,” she recalled.
Tanner has been filling orders for her home-baked and decorated cookies and cupcakes, along with hot cocoa bombs filled with such treats as caramel, candy cane, marshmallows and/or rainbow sprinkles.
“I kind of picked everything I like to put in hot chocolate,” she said.
Tanner said her mom has been helping with supplies and scheduling and the pandemic has given her some time to get her business going, since she’s out of school early in the afternoon these days.
She takes a little break after classes and homework, then starts to work on baking and filling orders and calls it a night about 9 p.m., she said.For more information and ordering, click here.
Attorney retiring
after long run
After four decades of practicing law, David Krchak, an attorney with the Champaign firm Thomas Mamer LLP, will start out 2021 retired.
Krchak joined Thomas Mamer LLP in 1990 and became a partner in 1994.
As an attorney with that firm, he has represented numerous employers and handled union negotiations on behalf of management.
Krchak formerly worked for the city of Champaign legal department for five years, and before that was a Champaign County assistant state’s attorney.
While he worked for the Champaign legal department, Krchak was a lead negotiator for the city in union negotiations and also represented the city in the merger for the former Burnham City Hospital and former Mercy Hospital — the site of the current OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
New chief medical officer
Dr. Anil Gopinath has been named the new vice president and chief medical officer at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
Gopinath is the former chief medical officer at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora and AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin.
He holds a medical degree from M.R. Medical College in Gulbarga, India and completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Joseph Hospital, Northwestern University Chicago. He also holds a master’s degree in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University.
“We are excited to have Dr. Gopinath join us to help lead OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center,” said OSF Heart of Mary President Dr. Jared Rogers.
“(He) has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to critical care, quality, safety and care management that will help us provide excellent, patient-centered care.”
Chamber gives
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce kicked in $2,000 to the Visit Champaign County Foundation’s Hospitality Fund to help employees hurt by restaurant, bar and other hospitality industry closures.
“We recognize the hardships being faced by the owners and their employees,” said chamber President and CEO Laura Weis. “We also know that there are limited funds available to offset these hardships.”
