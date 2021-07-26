The Target store at 2102 N. Prospect Ave., C, is set for some additional improvements, this time focusing on the front end of the store.
The store underwent a remodeling last year, and here’s how a Target spokesperson explained this latest project in an email:
“Target is continuously investing in our stores to make shopping even easier, safer and more inspiring for our guests. Those investments include the store at 2102 N. Prospect Ave in Champaign, where we’re enhancing the front of the store so services such as order pickup and drive-up, our contactless same-day pickup options, are even faster and easier for guests.”
The chain declined to provide any other details or the time frame for the work.
The Champaign store on Prospect isn’t one of the first 100 Target stores (three in Illinois) set to launch an Ulta Beauty at Target next month, though the corporate website advises checking back for further locations to be announced.
Target says the Ulta “shop in a shop” is planned for 800 Target stores in years to come.
Denny’s closes doors
Denny’s in Tuscola has closed for good.
The phone at the restaurant wasn’t answered, but here’s a post on Douglas County News Feed by manager Ashley White:
“As most of you know … I am the general manager at Denny’s and I’m making this post to let everyone know that the senior leaders have decided to close the location permanently.
“I want to thank everyone who came to support us and we will miss you all!!!”
Colleen Lehmann, public health community liaison at the Douglas County Health Department, said the post was the first the health department knew of the closure.
“Our understanding from that post is it was an upper management decision to close the restaurant permanently, and are truly sorry for the loss of a business in our community,” she said.
For your heart
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education has approved a new cardiovascular disease fellowship training program at Carle Health, beginning this month. It’s a three-year program that will train six fellows, two a year.
Carle said this is the first fellowship program offered through its system, and it will expand Carle’s Graduate Medical Education program to 11 programs in all.
“This fellowship will help retain resident doctors in training and provide them not only with specialized clinical experience but also unique research opportunities,” said Carle Director of Medical Education Kim McGuire. “Our goal is to create a workforce of cardiology and cardiovascular subspecialists for underserved areas in central and southern Illinois.
“This advanced medical training means more highly skilled physicians to provide a high level of care to patients in the region.”