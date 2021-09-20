It's Your Business | New child care center set to open in St. Joseph
The former Abbeyfield House in St. Joseph is being turned into a new child care center.
Carolyn Jones, one of the three owners, said the licensing process is almost done, and they hope to have their new Bright Beginnings Learning Center at 501 Peters Drive ready to open in October.
It will have space for 89-90 children at full capacity, from six weeks to 12 years old, she said.
Jones said she and co-owners Nicole Uher and Lori Fisher saw a need for this in St. Joseph, and have been working for two years to get the facility open.
Jones and Uher are both currently home day care providers and will continue to offer child care in their homes until the new center opens. Fisher previously was a home day care provider, Jones said.
The center, which is now enrolling, will include a before- and after-school care program and a full curriculum of activities and kindergarten readiness for kids over age 1.
The facility will have a secure camera system with parent access, security entrance, a basement to serve as a tornado shelter, before- and after-school care, a touchless sign-in and sign-out system with app communication for parents and teachers and a large outdoor play area according to its Facebook page.
Sephora at Kohl’s
Kohl’s isn’t yet sharing the opening date for its new Sephora at Kohl’s store under construction at the Champaign Kohl’s at 109 Convenience Center Road. But a company spokeswoman said the Champaign Kohl’s will have one of the first 200 Sephora at Kohl’s stores opening sometime this fall.
According to the Kohl’s website, its partnership with the beauty retailer will continue to expand until more than 850 Kohl’s stores have a Sephora at Kohl’s.
A few things to know:
— Market Place Mall General Manager Dennis Robertson said Sephora doesn’t plan to close its location inside the nearby mall when the new nearby Sephora at Kohl’s store opens.
— Coupons and Kohl’s Cash won’t apply to purchases made at Sephora at Kohl’s, but those purchases can still earn Kohl’s Rewards.
— Sephora purchases made in Sephora at Kohl’s locations will still be eligible for Sephora’s Beauty Insider rewards benefits.
By the way, Kohl’s said it’s recruiting for employees for Sephora at Kohl’s stores and for Kohl’s holiday seasonal jobs.
On top of wages, Kohl’s said employees will be eligible for a $100 to $400 bonus for working through the holiday season.
To find out more, go to Careers.Kohls.com or text APPLY to 24508.
Champion award
The Champaign County Medical Society has awarded local retired cardiologist Dr. Prakash Thopiah with its annual Physician Champion Award.
Tropiah was recognized for his dedication to promoting research into ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and advocacy through the ALS association for developing treatments and a search for a cure, according to the medical society.
“He is making an impact while meeting his own personal challenges with ALS by participating in research projects, including gene testing and new drug trials, and, along with his family, the Tropiah Trekkers, sponsoring the Champaign Walk to Defeat ALS to be held this year on Sept. 25,” the group said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.