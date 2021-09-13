It's Your Business | New healing center in Urbana holding open house
Pure Being, a new center for healing and growth at 1210 E. Main St., U, will hold an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event is free, and the community is invited.
There will be tours and such “engaging, holistic activities” as aromatherapy Taro, hoop dancing, therapeutic yoga, guided imagery using essential oils, Kombucha (tea) tasting and a mini course on the gut-brain relationship, according to an announcement from Pure Being.
Most activities will take place outdoors and are being led by the three practitioners who joined to open Pure Being: Lisa Haake, Sarah Reynertson and Amy Wyatt.
There will also be light refreshments served and a silent auction to raise money toward the cost of a Lotus Belle tent to be set up in a green space area.
Learn more on the website at purebeingurbana.com
Job fair set
Here’s a chance for job-seekers to meet with dozens of local employers who are hiring — all in one place.
The Get Hired Champaign County job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C, in the Illini Ballroom, according to the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.
Those attending are asked to bring face masks or take and use one from the boxes of masks that will be available at the registration table.
Those planning to attend are also asked to bring 40 copies of their resumes or type information into a general application available online and print 37 copies of it.
Information on participating employers, jobs that are open and a link to the general application can be found here: https://bit.ly/399hDaR
Campaign kick-off
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation has launched a $2.5 million capital campaign for an eight-room, 14,470-square-foot inpatient hospice house on the Sarah Bush Lincoln campus in Mattoon. The money raised will fund $1 million of the $8 million construction cost and $1.5 million for an endowment.
The hospice house is planned to offer “a peaceful home-like residence where terminally ill people can receive short-term hospice care,” according to Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Construction is set to begin next spring, with a projected opening in early 2023.
