The fenced-off empty lot at the corner of Neil Street and Springfield Avenue in Champaign may not be empty much longer.
The lot is owned by Green Street Realty, and there’s now a sign up announcing a new development on the way.
The city of Champaign hasn’t yet issued a building permit, but has permits under review for a three-story multi-family housing development at that spot, according to the city's Building Safety department.
A call to Green Street Realty for further information wasn’t returned.
New restaurant on the way
Strawberry Fields Cafe is going to become home to a new restaurant sharing its space.
Afghan Cuisine will be operated by two Afghani brothers — Amanullah and Azizullah Mayer at the store/cafe at 306 W. Springfield Ave., U.
Mohammad Al-Heeti, owner of World Harvest Foods and Strawberry Fields Cafe, said he remains the owner but wants to help the two brothers and their wives launch their business and also bring more customers to Strawberry Fields.
Al-Heeti said the opening date will be set after a final inspection and approval by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Bank opening
St. Joseph Community Bank is now open at its new facility and will hold an open house there from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.
A facility of Philo Exchange bank, St. Joseph Community Bank is now at 802 E. Warren St., St. Joseph.
On hand for the grand opening will be Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb and some players greeting guests and signing autographs.
The new facility includes teller operations, safe deposit boxes, drive-thru lanes, ATM, night deposit, a coin machine and loan department.
Lending officers include Les Hoveln and Jason Snyder, who together have 55 years of combined experience.
Round up
Schnucks grocery stores are giving customers the opportunity to donate to the Urban League chapters in their communities when they check out at the cash registers through Feb. 14.
Customers can choose to give $1, $3 or $5 through a scan and give option, or donate their rewards points to the Urban League.
Last year, Schnucks and its customers donated $150,000 to the Urban League, the company said.
Job fair set
If you’re looking for a new job, here’s an upcoming opportunity to meet with more than 30 employers and career coaches all in one location.
A community job fair is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.
A post on the library website says people attending will also have a chance to learn about career resources at the library, including hands-on workshops, job clubs, interview practice and tools for creating a resume. Participants will also have a chance to win a Chromebook, a gift card to Macy’s and more.
Among the employers to be on hand will be Arbor Rose Memory Care, Bard Optical, Busey Bank, Carle Health, Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Champaign police and METCAD, Champaign school district/Kids Plus, Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, city of Champaign, ClarkLindsey and Housing Authority of Champaign County.
Others include Malone Workforce Solutions, PACE Inc. Center for Independent Living, Parkland College, the Pavilion Behavioral Health Systems, Regency Multifamily, Spherion Staffing & Recruiting, University of Illinois, University YMCA New American Welcome Center and You’re Welcome CU.
Employers wishing to participate can still register through Feb. 13.