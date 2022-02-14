There’s a new luxury apartment development underway in southwest Champaign for adults 55 and older.
Construction on The Landing at Legends — on Legends Drive between Staley Road and Palmer Drive — was started this past week, with apartments expected to be available beginning in spring 2023.
The developer, Regency Multifamily, plans to build 214 apartments with choices of one bedroom, one bedroom plus a den and two bedroom units.
Features in the apartments will include nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and in-unit washers and dryers.
The Landing will have a clubhouse, a temperature-controlled underground parking garage, multiple fitness centers, storage units, a pond with lighted walkways, a dog park and dog wash station, a tennis and pickleball court, shuffleboard, bocce ball courts, an indoor swimming pool with an outdoor sun deck, a steam room and a community garden, according to Regency.
Regency owns, manages and develops apartment communities throughout the Midwest.
Tilton business owner picked for panel
Brandon Bott, owner of B&B Construction, Tilton, will be a speaker on the Top CEO panel at the national remodeling Win the Storm Conference, hosted by Storm Ventures Group.
Company sales consultant Josh Howard has also been chosen to speak on stage during the Million Dollar Sales Panel at the event.
Bott said there will be 7,000 attending the conference, and his appearance on stage will be in a question-and-answer format with moderators.
Bott has been in business for 19 years, and his roofing and construction company has become known as a storm reconstruction contractor — though it also takes on residential and commercial remodeling and new construction projects, Bott said.
B&B Construction also has an office in Urbana, another office opened last year in Indianapolis and is in the midst of opening another office in Fort Myers, Fla., he said.
Bott employs about 75 through B&B Construction, along with other Vermilion County businesses he owns, including Apparel Hub, Sophia Stefani’s Tavern, B&B Developments, B’s Clog Busters and Full Scope Adjusters.
Bott has also been involved in multiple charitable projects in the community.
