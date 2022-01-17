It's Your Business | New option for couple's night out
Hillary Isaksen opened Company 421 in Mahomet late last year to provide a venue for smaller-size weddings and events, and now she’s about to launch a new option for date nights called “Underground Dinners.”
She’ll be bringing in a caterer and have seating for up to 40 for dinner at her venue at 421 E. Main St., Mahomet.
Underground Dinners will be “couples date night events where the caterer will come in to do dinners that include appetizers, actual dinner, desserts and a bar,” she posted on Instagram.
The first one, scheduled for Feb. 24, will feature food brought in by Mahomet’s Lucky Moon Pies and More, Isaksen said.
Also the owner of Hillary Rae Events, Isaksen said she opened Company 421 because she had nowhere to refer her clients to for smaller events, such as showers.
She’s also using her venue to host pop-up weddings, described as intimate weddings planned from start to finish by Hillary Rae Events. Pop-up weddings offer the speed and convenience of a courthouse wedding but with traditional aspects of a big wedding for a fraction of the price, Isacksen said.
Company 421 can host up to 60 people seated and up to 100 for open house-style activities.
Isaksen said she plans to see how the first Underground Dinners event goes before deciding how frequently to offer them — but plans to hold at least one per quarter and possibly offer the dinners once a month.
More kiosks
Christie Clinic is expanding its use of check-in kiosks to give patients more options, said Chief Operating Officer Zach Sehy.
The kiosks have been in place in Champaign at Christie Clinic at the Fields since this past October and at the Christie branch facility at 1801 W. Windsor Road since late November, and this month went online in the Mahomet and Danville facilities.
Christie plans to add kiosks soon at its downtown Champaign main clinic in the main check-in area and at the lab and at the Urbana branch at 1710 E. Windsor Road.
Sehy said patients still have the option of checking in the traditional way at desks, but using the kiosks can allow for a more private check-in because patients don’t have to provide their personal information out loud.
And those who check in online in advance of their appointments through their patient portals are given a QR code that they simply have to scan at a kiosk when they arrive, he said.
Patients can also answer COVID-19 screening questions, if they haven’t already, at the check-in kiosk and can also make their copayments there, he said.
Closing
The Yankee Candle store at Champaign’s Market Place Mall will be closing later this month.
Jan. 26 will be the store’s last day.
The mall’s general manager, Dennis Robertson, said there aren’t any plans yet for another store to occupy the space.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.