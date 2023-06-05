Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Meet Scot Grap, the new operator of Boomerangs Bar & Grill, 1309 E. Washington St., U.
Grap, a former owner of One T’s Cornerpocket at Country Fair Shopping Center, took over Thursday. He's planning a couple of changes, including keeping the kitchen open until 11 p.m. for extended food service and keeping the bar open until the legal closing hour, and eventually changing the name to One T’s at the Boom, he said.
Grap moved to C-U from Milwaukee 10 years ago and worked for Goldy’s Bar and Grill at Country Fair before getting out of the bar business to sell appliances for Dick Van Dyke Appliance World for a time.
But he missed the bar business, he said.
Longtime Boomerangs owners Tom and Christy Grassman will continue to own the property on which the bar sits and are now his landlords, Grap said.
The Grassmans, who bought Boomerangs in 2011, listed the property for sale last year.
Tom Grassman said there won’t be significant changes with Grap operating Boomerangs, with the current staff remaining on board and live music continuing Thursday and Friday and Bingo on Saturdays.
“The biggest difference is I will now have to pay for drinks,” he posted on Facebook.
Grassman also said he’ll still work at Boomerangs as a musician and event planner.
In his Facebook post, he thanked friends, patrons and associates from over the years.
“It’s been legendary,” he said.
Candle maker’s open house
Longtime Urbana resident Kelli Davis is opening a shop at Lincoln Square, and has set her grand opening for June 10.
Her shop, Strictly Wicks, was in a Lincoln Square kiosk for a time, and will be moving to the former Fannie May shop space.
In addition to selling her candles there, she’ll also be making candles on site, she said.
Davis, who formerly worked for Meijer and originally took up candle-making as a sideline, said it took her three months to establish her process. She was determined to make candles that burn evenly and don’t darken the jar when they burn.
She also wanted them to be perfectly scented, she said, defining that as providing a nice smell when people walk into a room where one is burning but not being overpowered by it.
“You can actually stay in the room,” she said.
Plans for her grand opening include offering a chance to be one of three people who will receive one free candle of their choice each month for a year, plus some giveaways, she said.
New dance-apparel shop in Monticello
Retired ballet instructor Tobey Martinez and her husband, Antonio, have opened a new shop called En Pointe Monticello at 107 W. Main St., Monticello.
It carries dance apparel, shoes, gifts and basically anything a dancer might need, Tobey Martinez said.
Tobey Martinez has a degree in ballet from the University of Utah, taught ballet for the Champaign Park District and the Champaign Ballet Academy, and was ballet mistress for the Champaign Urbana Ballet.
She’s retired from teaching, but she misses it, she said.
While her teaching years were in Champaign-Urbana, she said, she and her husband live in Monticello.
“And I love our community, I really do,” she said. “We’re right off the (downtown courthouse) square, and it’s just wonderful to see how Monticello takes care of its community and its businesses. That was important to us."
The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
While the shop opened May 13, it will have a grand opening June 10 with a ribbon-cutting and all-day sale and chances to win one of two gift cards and a free leotard.
Spiritual growth in Champaign
Gameday Spirit Fanstore at 1602 S. Neil St., C, is expanding into the former AAA Champaign space next door at 1610 S. Neil St.
That will add another 2,400 square feet to the store on the southeastern corner of the intersection of Neil Street and Kirby Avenue, according to Gameday Senior Marketing Manager Maclaine Stahl.
“We’re very excited to have a larger space there at the corner of Neil and Kirby and to be able to offer some new products that we haven’t previously offered at our Neil Street location,” he said.
New products will include a selection of gifts and home decor items, along with an expansion of apparel, he said.
Construction is underway and should be finished by the end of June, or if not then, in early July, he said.
The store remains open during the construction.
Health Alliance gets top honors
The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Health Plan Study has ranked Health Alliance tops in customer satisfaction in the Illinois/Indiana region.
The study measured customer satisfaction with commercial member health plans in 22 geographic regions.
Health Alliance said this is the fifth time it has ranked tops in the region in this study, with the four previous years being 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The study also ranked Health Alliance best in the region in billing and payment, coverage and benefits, custom service, information and communication and provider choices.