It's Your Business | New owner for Champaign's Legends Golf Course
Legends Golf Course, a nine-hole executive course in southwest Champaign, will reopen for the season this spring under new owners.
Regency Multifamily purchased the course this past November. It’s next to Regency’s apartment communities The Legends Apartments and The Landing at Legends, the company said.
The course, which also has a clubhouse and driving range, will remain open to the public. It will be managed by Rodems Golf Management, which also manages the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy and Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola.
Regency Multifamily said residents of The Legends Apartments have had free access to the golf course for several years, and with the purchase, this amenity will also become available to residents at Gentry Square and Windsor West and also to residents at The Landing at Legends when it opens for occupancy in May.
“Legends Golf Course is a well-maintained course that has provided recreational enjoyment for our residents for years,” Regency Multifamily President and CEO Teresa Kelnhofer said. “We are very excited about the opportunities this purchase presents for our company, our residents and the community.”
According to county records, the golf course was sold for $1.65 million Nov. 8, 2022 by The Legends of Champaign, Normal, to Champaign Legends Golf Course LLC, a corporation managed by Regency Consolidated Residential LLC, 2417 Fields South Drive, C.
Urbana excited about H Mart
H Mart, an Asian grocery store chain that’s been on the way in Champaign-Urbana for about five years, has its C-U location in hand — the former Save-A-Lot grocery store at 220 N. Broadway Ave., U.
The city has issued a construction fence permit for the site, but the chain is still in the process of working with the city’s building safety staff to apply for a building permit, according to Andrea Ruedi, the Urbana’s senior advisor for integrated strategy development.
“We haven’t had formal conversations with their management team yet,” she said.
H Mart was formerly planning to build a store in Champaign, at 702 S. Neil St.
Meanwhile, the former Save-A-Lot was going to be the site of an Octapharma Plasma center, until that company ran into an issue with the city council in obtaining a special use permit that would have allowed a plasma center in commercial zoning.
Ruedi said H Mart coming to Urbana “is a huge deal for us.”
The store will be a great draw for downtown Urbana, and can be expected to draw students and others to the area, she said.
“The city of Urbana is excited to welcome H Mart to our community,” Mayor Diane Marlin said. “As the first Illinois location outside the Chicago area, we look forward to enjoying their wide array of Asian and Western groceries, as well as the innovative services offered by H Mart.”
Ruedi said H Mart will occupy the entire building space of the former Save-A-Lot. City officials don’t know yet when the company will get construction underway and what the targeted opening date for the store will be, she said.
The company didn't respond to emails from The News-Gazette seeking further information.
H Mart, which opened its first store in 1980 in Woodside, N.Y., currently has stores in 14 states, including five in Illinois in Chicago, Glenview, Niles, Naperville and Schaumburg.
Retiring
Engineering services company Clark Dietz Inc. has announced its president and CEO Charles “Chip” Craddock will retire Jan. 27.
With the company since 1994, he was named executive vice president and director of operations in 2011, promoted to president in 2018 and named CEO in 2020. He as named chairman of the board in 2021.
Wes Christmas has been named the new president and CEO. He is currently an executive vice president and director of business development for the firm.
Among the top 50
For the eighth year in a row, Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, has made Healthgrades’ list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals.
It was one of just two Illinois hospitals on the list of the 50 best this year, along with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.
Carle Foundation Hospital was also recently recognized by Healthgrades with:
— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care for a third year in a row.
— The 2023 Coronary Intervention Excellence Award.
— The Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award for a sixth year in a row.
— The Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award for a second year in a row
— The Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for the sixth year in a row.
— Five-Star Distinctions in coronary intervention procedures, treatment of heart attack, treatment of heart failure, treatment of stroke, treatment of COPD, treatment of pneumonia, upper gastrointestinal surgeries, treatment of GI bleed, treatment of sepsis, treatment of pulmonary embolism and treatment of respiratory failure.
Healthgrades is an online resource for information about doctors and hospitals. In compiling its 2023 list, it evaluated patient deaths and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the U.S.
How soon?
Raising Cane’s has tentatively set Feb. 28 as the opening for its restaurant under construction at 411 E. Green St., C.
But, note, that date was provided with a caveat: It’s not definite, given that some delays could occur in the weeks ahead, according to Julia Doyle, spokeswoman for the chain.
Know for its chicken-finger meals, Raising Cane’s is still targeting July for the opening of its second Champaign location where Applebee’s used to be, at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., C, Doyle said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.