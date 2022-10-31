It's Your Business | New owners take over downtown plant shop
Meet the new owners of Planted — the downtown Champaign plant store formerly known as Plantify.
Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, both of Champaign, bought the plant shop at 16 E. Washington St. in August.
McReaken formerly worked as a CPA with Deloitte and met Ramirez — who has a master’s degree in social work — when she came to work for the family as a part-time nanny, they said.
McReaken said she was interested in operating a local business and then heard there was an opportunity to buy the plant store and asked Ramiriz if she’d be interested.
“It just sort of felt right when we heard about it,” McReaken said.
Store hours are now 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The shop carries a variety of house plants, planters and gift items and offers commercial services, such as custom plant work, commercial design and installation and plant leasing for such events as open houses.
McReaken said the shop has also already hosted three events.
“The space is so beautiful, and you’re surrounded by all these plants,” she said. “It lends itself to different gatherings.”
Now open
Cricket Wireless has a new store at 1281 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
It’s open from 10 a.m.
to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The company said it has plans starting at $30 a month, access to 5G network and Cricket smartphones, with no annual contract required.
Delivering
Schnucks Markets has launched a new rapid delivery service — as fast as 30 minutes — in partnership with Instacart called Schnucks Now.
It’s available during regular store hours in all markets served by Schnucks to customers using the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub.
Some to-knows: There’s a $10 minimum purchase required, service charges apply, product pricing may be different from in-store prices and in-store coupons, sales and promotions aren’t valid on these orders, according to Schnucks.
Expanding
I3 Broadband was set to begin more fiber installation in the area of Champaign bordered by University Avenue, Springfield Avenue, Prospect Avenue and Fair Street, with the process expected to take six-to-eight weeks, according to the city of Champaign.
The company is permitted to work in the public right-of-way and general utility easement areas.
Network construction will be in city right-of-way and in public utility easements on private properties including easements in back yards, side yards and front yards.
Furniture store ends long run
K&S Furniture in Farmer City closed Saturday after 60 years in business.
Its current operator, Teri Emmerson, is retiring.
Three other businesses she owned in the same space, Sweet Marie’s, This is Us and One Flight Up, were set to close along with the furniture store, she said.
Emmerson took over the furniture store in 2001 from her parents, Harland and Marie Kimler, who had originally opened it in 1962. Emmerson said she began working there in 1974.
Meanwhile, Emmerson will be serving as grand marshal of the upcoming Farmer City Christmas parade set for Nov. 20.
Emmerson said her husband, Terry, and three sisters, Debbie Epperson, Kathy Walker and Shirley Wagner will serve with her as grand marshals.
Parade chair Chad Wills said the popular parade, set for 2 p.m. Nov. 20, will have about 120 entries this year, and it tends to draw people from a broad area.
Emmerson was invited to be grand marshal because of the store’s long history and her involvement in the community, he said.
“Teri has been extremely involved in the community for many years,” Wills said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.