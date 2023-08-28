How about holding your reception in a century-old building in Fisher?
Fisher’s old poultry processing plant has been renovated into a new event venue called The Feed Mill on Front.
A venture of Fisher residents Karson and Nick Cotter and Karson’s mother, Karen Mueller, it hosted its first event July 29.
Karson Cotter said she and her husband and mother purchased the building at 202 E. Front St. in April 2022 and did most of the renovation work themselves.
“We all three live in Fisher. We wanted to repurpose the building,” she said.
The previous owner took care of the building, but the inside was in somewhat rough condition, Karson Cotter said.
“We power-washed the stone, fixed the ceiling, patched up the floor, sanded and restained it,” she said.
They also put in new windows and commercial doors and added restrooms, a kitchen and a bar.
All their packages come with bar service, Cotter said.
For a wedding, The Feed Mill on Front can accommodate 200-220 comfortably. For other events where dance floor space isn’t needed, Cotter said the space could handle 250-275 people.
There’s also an overflow area on the ground level, and plans for next year include adding rooms where the bride and groom can get ready.
In addition to weddings, The Feedmill on Front can handle such events as showers, graduation parties, corporate holiday parties, birthday parties and class reunions.
The three owners also continue to work their day jobs: Karson Cotter is an operational specialist for EPIC Retirement Plan Services. Nick Cotter is a teacher at Rantoul High School, and Karen Mueller works for the University of Illinois.
To inquire about use of the event space, use the contact information on the website: thefeedmillonfront.com
Businesses get grants
More than a dozen businesses in the area are being funded through the latest batch of Back to Business recovery grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The newest grants are being made to businesses in the restaurant industry.
Here’s what local food businesses are getting by county:
Champaign County
- Jurassic Grill, Nando Milano, Cancun, UC Sub Inc. Casa Del Mar and Tres Nopales each getting $50,000.
- CU Scoops and Philo Tavern, each receiving $30,000.
- La Mixteca, $20,000.
Douglas County
- Flessor Family Confectionary, M Five Foods (The Pantry), Sol Del Mar Inc. and CDM Investments (Subway): Each receiving $50,000.
- Corn Crib of Newman, $30,000.
- El Rancho Grande: $20,000.
Ford County
- Vianna Yang’s Chinese Restaurant, $35,000.
- Kettles Tap & Grill, $10,000.
Piatt County
- The Brown Bag Inc.: $50,000.
Vermilion County
- Danville Boat Club, FL Subs (Subway, Westville): Each $50,000.
- VIPS Restaurant: $40,000.
- Rich’s Family Restaurant, $35,000.
- La Casa del Sol, $30,000.
- Julies Shooting Star Inc., $25,000.
- Lola’s Bar and Grill, $15,000.
- Sadie’s Place, $10,000.
- Ela’s Eatery Inc., $5,000.
New with U-Haul
U-Haul Co. of Illinois announced that Savoy Self-Storage, 116 E. Church St., Savoy, has signed up to be a U-Haul dealer.
Savoy Self-Storage is offering such U-Haul services as U-Haul trucks, trailers and towing equipment support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
Home sales drop again
July delivered another decline in home sales in the Champaign County area.
Sales declined by 24 percent to 255 properties in June, and year-to-date sales through July were down 14.5 percent, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
Slow-growing housing inventory and higher mortgage rates continue to impact sales, the group said.
As of Aug.15, there were 649 properties on the market, compared to 877 at that point last year.
Also in July, the median home sale price was $222,000, up 16.9 percent from the same month last year. The average home sale price was $242,651, up 12.7 percent compared to July 2022.