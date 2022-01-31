It's Your Business | Observing rituals outside church walls
The Rev. Eileen Gebbie knows people who don’t go to church still need rituals to mark the significant moments of life.
She’s now providing that, along with spiritual direction, through her new Urbana business, Reverential Services.
An ordained United Church of Christ priest, she said she is now serving outside institutionalized religion offering rituals to mark the threshold moments in people’s lives — among them weddings or partnerships, funerals, new baby blessings, preparing for death or for medical procedures, new names, grief anniversaries and separations and divorces.
She’s currently in training to later offer forest therapy, in which she would guide people in slow, spiritual experiences in the wilderness, she said.
Gebbie said she knows this model is new to many, but she also knows church membership has been on the decline.
For many reasons, the church is “no longer a place for everyone,” she said.
“People are not growing up in the Christian tradition the way they used to,” she said. “But they still need ritual.”
Gebbie is a former executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County who holds a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Illinois and master of divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary.
She began Reverential Services this month and is meeting with clients at 1210 E. Main St., U, in the center for healing and growth Pure Being.
There’s more information on her website.
New in Danville
Goodwill has opened its new, larger retail store and donation center in Danville at 1507 N. Bowman Ave.
It’s in a newly renovated 15,000-square-foot space.
“The Danville community has been very supportive of our organization over the past 10 years,” said Ron Culves, president and CEO of Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries. “During that time, we have continued to see an increased need for career development and training. Moving to our new location will also allow us to expand our very successful Career Center, which served 2,400 members of the Danville community in 2021 by offering free employment services, training and education.”
Store hours are 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Record year
Champaign County Association of Realtors now has year-end home sales numbers for 2021, and, as expected, it was another record year.
The 3,325 home sales for the year reflected a 7.29 percent increase over 2020, the group said.
More from 2021 data:
- The $176,000 median home-sale price in Champaign County was up nearly 5 percent over the previous year.
- The average home-sale price of $207,036 was up just over 9 percent.
“The year of 2021 certainly defied all expectations and home sales rallied to reach historic levels in the Champaign County market area,” said association President Stefanie Pratt. “Homes have been selling at a record pace, shrinking inventory supply levels.”
Pratt said the group is hopeful home buyers can look forward to a greater inventory in the year ahead with decreased competition.
However, she also said, “it also could be an increased challenge for first-time buyers as they deal with tighter affordability conditions due to price growth, higher mortgage rates and inflation.
Home prices and sales should continue to rise, but at a more moderate pace than this past year, Pratt said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.