Does your home need a little sprucing up? Four artisans and designers are collaborating in a new boutique called DIGS in Champaign.
It opened last month at 32 E. Springfield Ave., C, where the Idea Store used to be.
DIGS sells home decor items, furniture, artwork, lamps and barware, and also has some new and vintage clothing.
The shop is a venture of Laura Young, but it also features three other vendors — all of whom met as vendors at Crossroads Corner Consignment, Champaign.
“We each have our own individual style,” Young said. “There’s really something for everyone.”
The other vendors include Ivy Morgan Corson, Robb Tobias and Joy Davis.
One of the rooms at the new shop is geared to men’s interests, with such things as barware, vintage game tables and logo T-shirts.
Before starting DIGS, Young had a store called Vintage Home in California and she later co-founded the downtown Urbana store Bohemia — but sold her interest in that store eight years ago, she said.
DIGS partners are also offering in-home design, re-staging and holiday decorating.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 .m. Saturday and Sunday.
Breaking ground
Farm Credit Illinois will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for its planned Mahomet regional office annex just southwest of the existing cooperative headquarters.
The new space will be 17,600 square feet and provide offices and work space for 63 employees, plus conference meeting space.
The company said it looks for the construction to be completed by fall 2024.
The Mahomet staff serves more than 960 farm families in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties with about $500 million of loan volume and more than 236,500 acres of crop insurance coverage, according to the company.
Staff members have worked from the current facility since this regional office moved from Champaign in 2008.
Farm Credit Illinois says the association’s owned, managed and collaborated loan portfolio ha ore than tripled to $6 billion in the last 15 years and the num ber of employees has grown from 165 to 290.
More Rally House
While the new Rally House store opened recently at Champaign’s Market Place mall, the chain is still moving ahead with a store planned for the former Pier One space at Baytowne Square, 2001 N. Prospect Ave.
The chain applied for a building permit for the Baytowne Square space July 12, and the permit is currently under review by the city. A sign permit for the store has already been issued.
Rally House carries a apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams.
The company wasn’t reached for more information, but its website says the Baytowne Square store is “coming soon.”
Coming soon
The Cadillac, a new warehouse-style concert venue set to open in Paxton on Sept. 29, has announced its first seven shows. Tickets went on sale Friday.
Set for the grand opening Sept. 29 is Chris Cagle.
Other shows will include:
- Oct. 1: Saliva & Drowning Pool with Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin.
- Oct. 7: Back the Badge Fest with Jerrod Niemann.
- Nov. 4: Drew Baldridge.
- Nov. 11: Burning Red, a live band tribute to Taylor Swift
- Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Eve with Hairbangers Ball.
- Dec. 1: The WIXY 100.3 Winter Block party with Pricilla BLock.
More information: thecadillacevents.com
Job fair coming up
The Salvation Army will host a job fair and career expo at its Red Shield Center, 2212 N. Market St., C, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16.
All job seekers are welcome. The event is free to attend.