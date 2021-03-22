How Kathy Rhoads spent part of her St. Patrick’s Day was riding in a parade of vehicles past assisted-living communities to try and spread some cheer to seniors.
It’s been a year since Rhoads’ Circle of Friends Adult Day Center in Champaign had to close to in-person services due to the pandemic, but Rhoads has managed to continue care and activities for her clients in creative ways from a distance.
She knows, though, that virtual activities aren’t quite the same as those she was able to deliver in person.
“They need us,” she said. “People are lonely, bored and isolated.”
Circle of Friends, now in its 24th year, typically provides adult day services and activities at 609 W. Washington St., C, as an alternative to institutionalized care. Seniors can come for company and activities and still live at home.
The state is now permitting adult day centers such as these to reopen to in-person services, Rhoads said, but she plans to wait a bit longer to reopen as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, to keep seniors as healthy and happy as possible, Rhoads has been delivering packets of daily activities to homes and daily emails with more resources; providing virtual activities such as bingo, singalongs, crafts and trivia; having a nurse and social worker make regular check-in calls; and providing access to a caregiver support group.
Circle of Friends also worked with the state to provide clients with tablets and Alexa virtual assistant devices.
Financial help from the state Department on Aging has helped Circle of Friends stay in business during the past year and for Rhoads to keep four of her eight staff members, she said.
Virtual activities will continue for now, and hopefully by summer, Circle of Friends will be back to open its doors again, she said.
Second location opening
Tely Organics, which opened its first location in Urbana earlier this year, is set to open a second one at 1005 S. Neil St., C, in a new building next to the new location of Apricot Lane boutique.
Business owner Lexi Atkins said the second location will be similar to the one at 2740 S. Philo Road, U.
The Urbana cafe/shop offers coffees, cold-pressed juices and superfood snacks, with everything on the menu 100 percent organic or wild-crafted and free of gluten, peanuts and soy.
The second location is opening to make it more convenient for Champaign customers who have been making the drive to the Urbana cafe, Atkins said.
She’s waiting on last-minute touches from the architect to start the build-out in Champaign and hopes to open there in May, she said.
Back in business
The Monticello Boot Camp program is starting back up next month after a year off, and registration for the spring program is underway, according to Callie McFarland, director of community development for the city.
This program began in 2015, originally to boost business development in downtown Monticello. The last boot camp that was held was during spring 2020 — but not completed due to COVID-19, McFarland said.
Participants meet one evening a week for five weeks and cover 15 topics as they are guided through the steps of making a business plan — basically, things everyone should consider before starting a business, McFarland said.
The boot camp is free to all participants, and not just for Monticello residents. People have taken part from eight different counties, McFarland said.
Due to the continuing pandemic, registration for the session beginning April 13 will be limited to 20 people, she said.
Eligible particpants planning to open a business in Monticello can also apply for a grant to be reimbursed for up to $5,000 of their rent, mortgage and utility costs.
The boot camp program has also created a network of small-business entrepreneurs who have become a support system for each other, McFarland said.
To register: monticellobootcamp.com.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.