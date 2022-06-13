It's Your Business | Parkland hosting job fair for first responders
Here’s a chance to learn about a variety of first-responder career opportunities.
You can check out available jobs at the Champaign County First Responder Recruitment Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9 at Parkland College Dodds Athletic Center, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C, in the main gym.
Agencies attending will be recruiting for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, police services representatives, court security, security guards, service officers, probation officers, corrections officers and emergency management employees.
Attending will be representatives from AMT Ambulance, Champaign police, Parkland College police, Rantoul police, University of Illinois police, Urbana police, the Urbana fire department, Urbana police services and METCAD 911.
There will also be representatives from several Champaign County agencies — the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office, juvenile detention center, probation, court security, corrections and the Emergency Management Agency.
Get fit outdoors
Shauna Clayborn’s new Honey Kissed Fitness is offering a six-week outdoor program called Strong & Fit that meets three times a week in Champaign’s Centennial Park.
It’s designed to help participants lose weight, tone up and build strength and endurance.
The program is described on Clayborn’s website this way: “This is an all-inclusive group of people who want to work out, breathe fresh air, feel good and look good! Bring a mat, a pair of dumbbells and yourself!”
Honey Kissed Fitness is a side gig for Clayborn, who is the supplier diversity coordinator for procurement diversity at the University of Illinois.
In that job, she said, she helps minority-owned, women-owned small businesses obtain contracts with the UI.
“I love fitness, I love businesses, I love people,” she said.
She’s still finding her niche in the fitness world, but so far, it’s about both mental and physical fitness, women striving to better themselves and connect with like-minded others, she said.
Clayborn said she plans to look for an indoor shared space in the fall. To sign up: honeykissedfitness.com.
Fitness center on the way
A new Fitness Premier location will be coming to a Smile Student Living apartment building at 615 S. Wright St., C.
Emily Janssen, a Fitness Premier franchisee that operates Fitness Premier locations in Champaign, Mahomet and Monticello, said the new location will be a student amenity and operate as a satellite to the gym at 2414 Galen Drive, C.
Janssen said she hopes to open at the new campus location in August.
Honored for service
First Busey Corp. announced Busey has received the 2022 community service award from the Illinois Bankers Association.
The award, presented Thursday in Springfield, honors financial institutions that go above and beyond in community service, according to Busey.
The nomination was pegged to four initiatives demonstrating the company’s community involvement, including Busey Drives Generosity, Little Free Libraries, Community Promise Month and Community Connection at Busey.
Since 2015, Busey employees have given 50,000 hours to community organizations, and the company’s charitable donations have exceed $1 million a year, according to Busey.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.