It's Your Business | Parkland to showcase ag technology careers
The public is invited to Parkland College’s AgTech Showcase, coming up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The event will offer students, parents, teachers, ag industry professionals and others a chance to learn more about cutting-edge precision ag technology, agronomy, agribusiness, horticulture, diesel technology, unmanned aerial vehicles and guaranteed job placements after college, according to Parkland.
The showcase will open with a presentation at 9 a.m. in the Tony Noel Agriculture Technology Application Center and will be followed by tours of the college’s ag facilities.
Visitors can enjoy such hands-on activities as drones, equipment ride-alongs, data visualization and an applicator simulator and learn about career opportunities, including ones that provide students with 100 percent-paid tuition and guaranteed job placement after graduation, according to Parkland.
Those planning to attend are asked to register by Tuesday.
The link for prospective students to register: https://bit.ly/35pHUmH
Other community members are asked register here: https://bit.ly/3MeAnYH
Natural gas plants sold
Earthrise Energy has purchased three natural gas plants — in Gibson City, Neoga and Tilton — from Rockland Capital. The plants include Gibson City Energy Center, which has 237 megawatt capacity; Tilton Energy, with 184 megawatt capacity; and Shelby County Energy Center in Neoga, with 352 megawatt capacity.
Arlington, Va.-based Earthrise Energy describes itself as a new energy company that acquires, develops and operates power generation facilities that provide reliable electricity, support renewable energy development and meet the evolving needs of customers and local communities.
“These plants are critical to integrating and advancing the development of new renewable energy into the grid,” said Earthrise CEO and co-founder Carla Tully. “To strengthen the region’s clean energy transition, Earthrise also plans to develop and invest in renewable projects in the region.”
Also sold
Rantoul-based delivery service Swiftly Delivers Inc., launched in June 2020, has a new president and owner.
It was acquired Feb. 23 by Montre Smith, who has been with the business for the past year as operations manager.
Gage Peters, former owner/president, said he will remain involved as a consultant to assist with the transition.
Swiftly Delivers serves Rantoul, Gifford, Thomasboro, Ludlow, Paxton and Fisher and plans to expand to Champaign-Urbana soon, Peters said.
“Something unique about Swiftly Delivers is that we will deliver food from restaurants in Champaign to these areas,” he said.
Peters started the business in Indianapolis but moved it to his hometown of Rantoul after realizing towns in this part of the county needed a delivery option, he said.
