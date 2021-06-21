Justin Taylor says the larger version of his former restaurant and bar, JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery, in downtown Mahomet, will remain closed for good. But the name lives on at his brewery and taproom across the street, where he’s working on plans to open a smaller version of the restaurant and bar.
That will be with the help of any money he raises at the upcoming Mahomet Craft Beer Festival, set for 4 to 10 p.m. June 26 in downtown Mahomet.
The festival, sponsored by JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery and Classic Plumbing, will feature food trucks, live music and a variety of beers from local and regional breweries.
JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery at 401 E. Main St., Mahomet, closed in December 2020. Taylor’s brewery and taproom at 402 E. Main St. has remained open just to brew a small amount of beer to sell to groceries and liquor stores, but it hasn’t been open to the public since March 2020, Taylor said.
Current plans call for combining the restaurant and brewery at 402 E. Main St. with less seating than the larger restaurant offered and featuring some of the former JT Walker’s restaurant menu, he said.
The soonest this new version of JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery would open would be late summer, Taylor said, but that will be determined by when the kitchen is finished and public health officials sign off on the necessary permits.
Taylor said he won’t be trying to reopen the larger location at 401 E. Main St. because he knows he won’t be able to staff that large a place in the current employment market.
While the larger space was open, it employed more than 50 people, Taylor said.
Neither the brewery or restaurant buildings will be selling food for the upcoming festival, but they will be open for people to bring in the food and beverages they buy from vendors to sit indoors if they want to get out of the heat, he said.
Live music at the festival will feature Clusterpluck, Ian Shepherd & Co. and Kayla Brown.
For your aches and pains
A Scottsdale, Ariz., chain of chiropractic clinics will be opening a location in Champaign.
A building permit for The Joint Chiropractic at 2003 S. Neil St. was issued May 27, and company spokeswoman Margie Wojciechowski said the opening is projected for mid-to-late August.
The Joint Chiropractic says it offers membership plans and packages. Its locations are open nights and weekends, and appointments aren’t required.
There are more than 600 locations across the country, some operated by the company and some franchised, with 17 locations currently in Illinois — most of which are in and around Chicago. A new East Peoria location is also listed as on the way.
From a May 11 company press release: “The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail health care business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness.”
Say it in lights
Alpha-Lit Central Illinois, a new-ish Danville-based business, is now offering lighted marquee letters and numbers for rent to add a wow factor to everything from special occasions to a “sold” sign outside your home.
This is a growing side gig for its owners, Ashley and Nick Hipsher and Ali and Tanner DeLaurier.
Ashley Hipsher, who also works for University of Illinois Willard Airport, said most customers opt to have their numbers and letters delivered, set up and picked up afterward.
The Danville-based business is a licensed location of Alpha-Lit, which was launched in Dallas in 2019.
For information, check this business out on Facebook or call 217-474-4074.