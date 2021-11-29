It's Your Business | R.P. Lumber acquiring competitor Alexander Lumber
Building materials supplier R.P. Lumber is buying competitor Alexander Lumber, with plans to close on the acquisition Dec. 3.
All remaining Alexander locations will be rebranded R.P. Lumber.
In terms of how the sale will impact the two stores in Champaign, the company declined to provide details but did send this statement:
“We are working hard to retain as many Alexander Lumber employees as possible, and are excited to continue serving the Champaign-Urbana community from a single location.”
Edwardsville-based R.P. Lumber has 55 locations in Illinois. It opened its first store in 1977, and also has locations in Missouri, Iowa and Wyoming.
Alexander Lumber, based in Aurora, has seven locations in Illinois. Board Chair Watt Alexander said the company has been his family’s identity for five generations.
“It has shaped our lives and our relationships to one another, but time has caught up with us,” he said. “As our family has grown and spread across the country, we’ve lost the cohesiveness and focus that previously enabled us to transition leadership from one generation to the next.”
New at Lincoln Square
Jalyece Carter has opened her makeup studio, The Glitter Boxx, at Lincoln Square, Urbana.
Her listed services include lashes, eyebrows, different levels of makeup applications and eyebrow how-to classes.
Park free
To help encourage more shopping and dining in downtown Champaign, the city is offering up to two hours of free parking in its Hill Street parking deck at the corner of Hill and Randolph streets for the entire month of December.
Visitors parking in the deck for longer than two hours will get a two-hour discount off the fee.
Parking in the deck and at metered spaces remains free on city holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.
Holiday Danville-style
Holiday festivities are planned for downtown Danville on Dec. 3-4.
On Dec. 3, there will be complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides from 1-5 p.m., with pick-ups and drop-offs at the corner of Harrison and Vermilion by the County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Also that day, there will be a holiday bazaar from noon to 8 p.m. in the County Administration Building and a Night of Lights parade downtown at 6 p.m. with more than 40 floats.
On Dec. 4, the holiday bazaar will continue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be visits with Santa Claus available at Temple Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sales at record high
Champaign County home sales reached a record high for the month of October, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
There were 286 homes sold last month, up 4.38 percent over the 274 homes sold in October 2020.
Year-to-date sales through October are on track for the year to finish ahead of 2020 sales, the organization said.
Homes were on the market for an average of 34 days in October and the median home sale price (the midpoint between homes selling for more and homes selling for less) that month was $165,000, down 1.35 percent from October of last year.
The average home sale price was higher, at $207,714 last month, up 11.47 percent from October 2020.
Shop sold
Dave and Bonita Drake posted on Facebook that they have sold their Subway restaurant in Gibson City.
“We are happy with what we’ve done for 22 years, and sad too at having to finally let it go,” they said. “The new owners, who we chose very carefully, will ensure you have the place and produce you’ve come to expect. All of the current staff will be here to serve it to you.”
