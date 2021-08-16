It's Your Business | Rantoul gift boutique aims to make you smile
Roxanne Street opened a gift shop in Rantoul a year ago with the goal of making it a fun place to be at a time people need more fun and laughter in their lives.
And that’s exactly what her shop, Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique, is providing, she said.
“I just wanted to offer a place for people to kind of put the weight of the world down for a while,” she said.
This past May, Street took her boutique a step further and relocated to Rantoul’s old train depot at 107 N. Kentucky Ave., purchasing the building with her fiance’s parents, Janet and Philip Warner. They’d like to eventually add a wine bar and coffee shop in the back end of the building, Street said.
The boutique sells purses, beverage glasses and other home items, clothing, accessories and miscellaneous gift items.
Street worked for the Warners, who own United Fuel Co., as office manager for seven years before launching her own store.
The shop space in the old depot has undergone a lot of remodeling, she said.
In addition to local customers, women from out-of-town are also finding her store, Street said.
“I really think people were craving laughter and happiness and just a positive environment, and that was No. 1 on my priority list. And it worked,” she said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Now open ...
Golden Weather Goods has opened in the Illinois Traction Building at 41 E. University Ave., C.
A grand opening is planned for Aug. 21.
Golden Weather is described on its website as “a home and lifestyle shop offering goods that reflect the simple joys of warmth and light. We’re inspired by bright, modern spaces with an emphasis on slowly made products by independent brands.”
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
New retail manager
Cathy Washkowiak has been named retail manager for Heartland Bank’s Champaign office at 2101 W. Springfield Ave.
She has 11 years of experience in the banking industry and lives in Urbana, the company said.
Fundraiser
The Venue CU, a wedding and event space in downtown Champaign, raised nearly $50,000 at its July 25 Bash for the Badge event in support of local police and their families, said one of the owners, Dan Church.
The money went to Peacemaker Project 703, the foundation created to honor fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.