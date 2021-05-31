It's Your Business | Rosati's Pizza returning with new owners
Seven months after Rosati’s Pizza at 701 Gregory St., U, closed, new owners are preparing to reopen it.
The new owners, Rakesh and Neha Patel, are new to the restaurant business.
Neha Patel said she is a respiratory therapist for Rush University Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, and her husband works in information technology for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
But they’ve eaten at Rosati’s elsewhere, she said, and her sister operates a Rosati’s location in Sullivan.
The Urbana Rosati’s, a franchise location, will have the standard Rosati’s menu, she said.
That includes pizza, appetizers, wings, calzones, pastas, salads, sandwiches and desserts.
The opening date hasn’t yet been set. Neha Patel said they are waiting on the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to do an inspection so they can receive their health permit.
The former owners of the Urbana Rosati’s announced they were closing last October.
The Patels are bringing back the location’s former manager and are still hiring, Neha Patel said.
Vaccine sweepstakes
CVS Health is launching #One Step Closer sweepstakes for customers being vaccinated for COVID-19 at CVS locations.
Starting June 1, eligible customers who have received or plan to receive the vaccine can enter the sweepstakes for opportunities to win prizes from cash to vacations.
Eligible to enter are all customers 18 and older who have either received a COVID-19 vaccine or are registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS store or through CVS Health at a long-term-care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic before the sweepstakes end July 10.
Prizes include $500 giveaways and $5,000 grand prizes for family reunions through CVS Health, seven-day cruises for two through Norwegian Cruise Line, trips through Bermuda Tourism Authority for two, a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles through Procter & Gamble, coupon books and a grand prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package through Unilever, $100 gift cards for dates and a $5,000 grand prize through Hinge.
More prizes include two-night weekend getaways and one seven-night getaway through Wyndham Rewards, fully-escorted tours for two in international destinations through smarTours and a VIP package for two to go to the iHeartRadioMusic Festival through iHeartMedia.
CVS says it’s administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term-care and retail settings and is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 of its retail pharmacies across the U.S.
New director
Rosecrance has named Dave Kellerhals as the director of mental-health services for Rosecrance Central Illinois, Champaign.
He is a licensed clinical professional counselor who has worked more than a decade in the mental-health field.
“I’m grateful to have someone with the breadth of experience that Dave brings to the organization,” said Rosecrance President and CEO Dave Gomel. “His knowledge will be a great asset that will allow him to make a significant positive impact on our services in central Illinois.”
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 217-393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.com.