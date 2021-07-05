It's Your Business | Sauces, rubs a growing sideline for Urbana man
Meet John Patterson: an Army veteran and postal service supervisor with a sideline that could help jazz up your home cooking.
Patterson, of Urbana, operates a home-based business called JAPatt Sauces & Rubs.
He started making his products before the pandemic and is now growing the business as more people have wanted to buy from him, he said.
He offers about 25 sauces, 18 rubs, three marinades and three kinds of breadings, Patterson said.
“I like to make stuff you can’t find in the store,” he said.
Patterson said he’s a disabled veteran who served in the Army from 1991 to 1997. He also works for the postal service in Champaign as supervisor in distribution.
Among the popular sauce sellers are Sweet and Tangy, Lemon Pepper, Bubble City Boss, Dat 2 a.m., Jerk Sauce and Ugly Sauce, he said. He’s got rubs for beef, chicken, seafood, turkey and pork, breadings for fish, chicken and pork and a variety of seasonings.
All products are sold online. Check out the website at japatt.com.
More Buford’s
The new Big Buford’s pub under construction in Arcola is set to open Tuesday. It’s a bright red building you can’t miss at 620 Shrock Drive.
Co-owner Jeff Buckler said there will be a limited menu to start, but plans are to offer a menu a lot like his Buford’s Pub in Sadorus.
That includes popular items such as a big breaded tenderloin, trash can nachos, burgers and, on the weekends, brisket and beans.
His partner in this venture is Marvin Meadows, who operates It’ll Do Bar & Grill, Mahomet.
Buckler also operates, in addition to Buford’s Pub, Lil’ Buford’s in Tolono.
Hours at Big Buford’s will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Big Buford’s is hiring and is looking for a cook and servers, Buckler said.
Danville theater update
The Danville Symphony Orchestra and the Fischer Theater’s governing board, the Vermilion Heritage Foundation, have a new agreement for the theater staff to provide such services as marketing, box office and production management for the symphony’s 2021-2022 season.
The theater at 158 N. Vermilion St., Danville, will host at least three of the symphony’s four full-orchestra concerts beginning with the Oct. 16 “Roaring Twenties” concert to feature the music of Cole Porter and George Gershwin.
Fischer Theater Executive Director Jason Rome said the the alliance will benefit both the theater and the symphony.
“The Fischer Theater is an anchor in our community and the cornerstone to the city’s plans for rebuilding downtown Danville,” he said.
Danville Symphony Orchestra Board President Stephen Nacco said the transition to the Fischer box office will begin this month.
“The Fischer Theater is a spectacular venue, and the symphony is a jewel in the Danville community,” he said.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.