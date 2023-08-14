A downtown Champaign pilates studio is offering something new and is offering a chance to try it out for free at an open house next month.
The new service at Living Legacy Pilates is called assisted stretching, and it will be the focus of the open house set for Sept. 19 at the studio at 44 E. Main St., C.
The open house will include complimentary 15-minute assisted stretching sessions, a raffle and a chance to meet the practitioners, according to owner and instructor/trainer Elizabeth Bartell.
Assisted (one-on-one) stretching is intended to increase mobility, flexibility and blood flow.
It can be beneficial for all ages, Bartell said. Some who might benefit from it are older adults who have lost some mobility and flexibility and athletes and others who live an active lifestyle but don’t take the time to stretch enough, she said.
Living Legacy Pilates has six stretch therapists on board, and they come from such backgrounds as massage therapy, personal training and kinesiology, Bartell said.
The pilates studio also offers lessons and classes.
Walk-in interviews
State Farm Center will hold walk-in interviews later this month for event and security staff for the 2023-2024 season. The interviews will be held Aug. 22-24, from 3-6 p.m. each day.
Applicants are asked to enter through the lower east entrance, on the side of the building facing Fourth Street. Parking is available in the northeast lot off Kirby Avenue and Fourth Street.
Casual dress is fine for the interviews, but bring some IDs.
Those offered a job at the time of the interview will be required to present a social security card and a non-expired photo ID. Those hired will also be required to set up direct deposit, so also bring your bank account information.
Accessibility check-ups
If you have no accessibility issues, how you walk into a store or a restaurant or a hotel might be something you never think about. For others, though, stairs, flooring, doors and seating can make a difference.
Now there’s a way to check the accessibility of businesses and event venues in Champaign-Urbana before you visit them.
Accessible CU is a project that has been assessing hotels, restaurants, stores and other community venues for such factors as maneuverable pathways, accessible counters, Braille signage, potential access in bathrooms, noise level and other factors.
Reports for individual businesses and venues can be found online at experiencecu.org/accessiblecu.
Businesses can be searched by categories, among them food and drink, shopping, accommodations, music and entertainment, sports and recreation and arts and culture.
Accessible CU is a three-way collaboration of local tourism bureau Experience Champaign-Urbana, the University of Illinois College of Education and Community Choices, a local nonprofit organization that supports people with developmental disabilities.
“One of our missions as a disability service provider is to build a more welcoming and inclusive community for all people,” said Becca Obuchowski, Community Choices executive director.
Any business wishing to be evaluated can contact Tim Oravec community development manager at Experience Champaign-Urbana at timo@experiencecu.org or 217-351-4133.