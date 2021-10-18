It's Your Business | Strawberry Fields, World Harvest, Blind Pig all up for sale
Two longtime local businesses in Champaign-Urbana are for sale, along with their buildings, according to posted real-estate listings.
Strawberry Fields and World Harvest International and Gourmet Foods at 306 W. Springfield Ave., U, are listed for $2.5 million, including both building and the business.
Owner Mohammad Al-Heeti bought Strawberry Fields in 2015, and two years later relocated his World Harvest International and Gourmet Foods to the same building.
Local Realtor Hazem Jaber, Al-Heeti’s former business partner in World Harvest, has the business and building listed for sale.
Al-Heeti couldn’t be reached by phone, but Jaber said this isn’t an urgent sale.
“He just wants to pass this legacy to someone who can enjoy it, and he doesn’t mind staying there for as long as it takes,” Jaber said. “If the right buyer comes, he will teach the new buyer all the secrets of running such a business and wish them the best and move on with his life to relax.”
Also listed recently for sale is one of downtown Champaign’s longtime pubs, The Blind Pig, at 120 N. Walnut St., C.
The list price is $990,000, including the value of the business.
Longtime owner Chris Knight said he doesn’t have plans to close, and under other circumstances would rather not even be selling the pub he first opened in 1990 at another downtown Champaign location.
The Blind Pig Brewery at 120 N. Neil St., C, isn’t included in the sale, Knight said.
Seeking nominees
The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for awards given annually to businesses and community members.
A couple of new awards have been added to the list this year, according to a chamber post.
Here are the categories:
- Educator of the year.
- New business of the year.
- Minority business award.
- Marv Remmers volunteer of the year.
- Citizen of the year.
- Young professional award.
- Business of the year.
There’s a link to the nominating forms on the chamber’s Facebook page.
New in Urbana
The city of Urbana has named John Zeman its new city engineer.
A University of Illinois graduate (bachelor’s and master’s degrees) and previously a senior project manager with Farnsworth Group, Champaign, he will begin working for Urbana on Oct. 25.
City officials said Zeman brings to the city experience in all phases of transportation capital improvement projects for cities, counties and state agencies. He has typically worked on projects in the range of $1 million to $2 million and as large as $30 million, and he has experience working with multiple funding sources.
More from the city’s announcement: As a licensed structural engineer and professional engineer in the state, “he has provided structural analysis and design of bridges, box culverts, retaining walls, building foundations and other structures, as well as performing hydrologic modeling, hydraulic design, floodplain modeling, construction inspection, bridge condition inspection, bridge load rating and geometric design of highways and railroads. He is an experienced inspector of in-service bridges according to Federal Highway Administration requirements and is a certified bridge program manager in Illinois.”
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.