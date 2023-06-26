Construction is underway on another upscale apartment complex in south Champaign.
To be called Southwood Crossing, it will include 86 units on the grounds of a former nursing home that last went by the name Champaign Rehabilitation Center at 1915 S. Mattis Ave.
The developer, Fairlawn Capital, said the apartments will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with “stunning layouts, finishes and top appliances.”
Garage options will include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
The developer is still in the process of determining what the rents will be.
The projection is for the apartments to be ready for move-in by August 2024, according to Fairlawn Capital.
Prospective tenants can submit inquiries to leasing@southwood
Fairlawn Capital is a full-service real-estate investment management firm based in Champaign.
There go the brides
David’s Bridal at 2022 N. Prospect Ave., C, is closing.
The last day of business for the store will be June 27, according to an employee.
The Pennsylvania chain of bridal stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, saying its stores were open at that time and it would be filling all customer orders without disruption or delay.
New at the mall
Windsor Fashions has opened its new store at Market Place Mall in Champaign.
The Champaign store, one of more than 300 in the U.S., opened Thursday.
A family-owned chain of women’s fashion stores based in California, Windsor carries both casual apparel and formal wear and accessories.
7 Brew/Take 5
Here’s more to know about those 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee and Take 5 Oil Change shops on the way in Champaign, Urbana and Danville.
Kevin Myers, senior development manager for Texas-based Net Lease Properties, said that company is a franchisee for both 7 Brew and Take 5 and is developing them side by side where possible.
The Urbana location at 410 N. Broadway Ave. will be a 7 Brew only, he said.
The Champaign location at 1701 W. Springfield Ave., next to Walgreens, and the Danville location at 3206 N. Vermilion St. are both going to be side-by-side 7 Brew and Take 5 shops.
The same group is also developing 7 Brew and Take 5 locations in Decatur.
Take 5 offers drive-thru/stay-in-your-car oil changes.
The 7 Brew shops serve coffee, energy drinks, slushies and milkshakes, all on a drive-thru basis.
“There’s no drive-up, no menu board and window,” Myers said. “They come to your door and get your orders and bring it back to your door.”
There’s an app available to order ahead, he said.
The Danville 7 Brew and Take 5 shops are under construction and likely to open in August, Myers said.
Work on the Champaign and Urbana sites is set to get underway Monday, he said.
Home sales dip again
The Champaign County Association of Realtors said county-area home sales dropped in May for a second straight month.
May sales were down just over 19 percent in May, compared with the same month in 2022.
While sales were lower, the average and median prices were up a bit.
The median home-sales price in May (reflecting the midpoint of prices) was up 2.76 percent to $195,250 compared with the same month last year.
The average sales price for May was up nearly 15.8 percent to $251,185.
Association President P.J. Trautman said a shortage in homes for sale and fluctuating interest rates continue to be to blame for lower-than-average home sales.
“Middle-income buyers are facing the largest shortage of homes among all income groups, making it even harder to build wealth through homeownership,” he said.
The inventory of homes for sale in Champaign County as of June 19 stood at 688, up a bit from 669 in April but down from the 825 units available at that same time last year, according to the association.
Co-working space in Danville
Soar Space Business Center, a new co-working and meeting space in Danville, is now open.
A subsidiary of The Trep School, Soar Space is at Towne Centre Plaza at 2 E. Main St., Suite 36.
Tricia Teague, owner of the Trep School, said the new venture is a natural expansion of the work she’s been doing at the school.
“Twenty years ago, before I moved back here, I was sitting in Danville coffee shops trying to find good Wi-Fi so I could work remotely,” she said. “New small-business owners need a space where they can work, meet and grow.”
Memberships at Soar Space start as low as $50 a month, and terms are available for as short as a single month, with day passes also available.
The space has lockable desks, furnished offices, meeting rooms, a training space and podcast equipment and has a receptionist available 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Night and weekend access is available for an extra fee.
After it opens, the space will also host programming for the Trip School.
For information, call the community manager Paula Young at 217-499-3800.