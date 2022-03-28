It's Your Business | Urbana's Bluebird Boutique adding St. Joseph location
Biz questions? Click here for Tom's Mailbag
Bluebird Boutique in Urbana will be expanding to St. Joseph next month.
The Urbana shop, at 212 W. Green St., is going to open a space April 1 inside Mercantile Antiques and Trading Co., 302 Northgate Drive, St. Joseph, said boutique owner Angie Armstrong.
The St. Joseph location will offer some of the clothing, handbags and shoes sold in Urbana, she said. It will include a space to try on clothing.
Hours will be the same as those at Mercantile Antiques and Trading Co. — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Mercantile, co-owned by Debbie Calvo and Marion Feller, is an antiques mall with more than 30 vendors, including antiques, collectables and home decor, Calvo said.
Also available there is locally-made honey, hand-made candles and more than 60 flavors of soda — along with Bare Studio, which provides tanning and hair removal services, and Fusion Mineral Paint and classes, she said.
For lease
So far, there are no takers for the 6,113-square-foot space being vacated by Rasmussen Pool ‘N Patio at Westgate Center, 313 N. Mattis Ave., C, according to Jay Sikorski of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.
Rasmussen, which has been in business for 51 years, announced this past December on Facebook that the owners are retiring. The store has been running a closing/retirement sale.
Sikorski said the space is being marketed, and he anticipated interest in the space to pick up after it’s vacated at the end of the month.
No reopening date yet
For those waiting for Danville's Royal Donut, to reopen, owner Jerry Hambley said it would be premature to discuss a date yet.
“The opening will be determined by how quickly we can complete ongoing projects on our facility,” he said.
A Facebook post this past December explained a temporary closing was due to personnel issues. A Feb. 8 post said improvements to the kitchen and prep areas were underway to better serve customers when the shop reopens.
Mobile clinic to roll soon
OSF HealthCare has a new mobile clinic called OSF Care-a-Van that will begin serving Vermilion County next month.
The public can see it outside Temple Plaza at the Hop Downtown Family Easter event April 1 in Danville.
This mobile clinic — funded with a gift from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation — will potentially be traveling to schools, churches, workplaces and other spots in and around Vermilion County to provide health screenings, dental clinics, immunizations and health education.
Jennifer Compton, vice president of ancillary and support services for OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, said there are some people for whom available health care is too far away or inconvenient to reach.
“We have to be nimble enough to meet the patients where they need us,” she said.
OSF Care-a-Van will be staffed by OSF HealthCare, and Compton said OSF is also exploring partnerships for dental clinics.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.