Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is now a minority investor in an Urbana apparel screen-printing business, Campus Ink.
Campus Ink co-owner Steven Farag said he sent Cuban an email, “and he answered.”
“It feels like we hit a lottery ticket of sorts,” Farag said.
The amount of the investment isn’t being disclosed.
With Cuban’s investment, Campus Ink plans to expand its work teaching college students how to design and sell collegiate brands and help more student-athletes earn commissions from the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Through Campus Ink’s Illini Store platform, the company said it’s generated more than $70,000 in profits for student athletes since last September.
Farag said Campus Ink is currently working with 150 college students across the country teaching them to design and sell apparel.
The company began working with UI men’s basketball team members after the NCAA adopted the Name, Image and Likeness policy.
One thing that impressed Cuban was the money the company has made for team members, Farag said.
Campus Ink, which is based at 1201 W. Kenyon Road, U, has been in business since 1947 and formerly operated as Campus Sportswear. Farag has been with the business since 2014.
$1 million milestone
Market Wagon, an online farmers market service, says it’s racked up $1 million in sales for farmers, artisans and chefs in the Central Illinois area.
Deliveries of products from more than 65 farm and artisan food vendors are available to homes in Champaign, Piatt and DeWitt counties, plus with eight other counties, in the central area of the state.
The website at marketwagon.com/delivery/Central-Illinois lists more than 1,000 items available for purchase and delivery.
Among local area vendors are Central Illinois Bakehouse, Champaign and Koss Family Farms in Piatt County.
Market Wagon says it transforms the farm-to-table concept into a farm-to-front door reality by partnering with farmers and artisans to deliver their products to 45,000-plus customers in Illinois and 18 other states.
The online store includes items that could be found at a typical farmers market, such as eggs, dairy, meat, produce and baked goods.
The food is delivered weekly in reusable, insulated cloth bags with ice packs, according to the company.