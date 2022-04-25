It's Your Business | VitalSkin to open Urbana dermatology clinic in August
VitalSkin Dermatology, a new dermatology practice launched last summer, plans to open its Urbana clinic at 1111 W. Kenyon Road in August, according to spokeswoman Ashley Buehnerkemper.
It will be opening with more space than planned, since the Urbana City Council recently granted a special-use permit to expand what was planned to be a 6,000-square-foot clinic to 13,900 square feet.
VitalSkin, which also has locations in Decatur and Mattoon, will be offering surgical, cosmetic and clinical dermatology services, Buehnerkemper said.
The clinic was founded by former Christie Clinic dermatologist Dr. Jeremy Youse; Todd Petersen, a former executive of Heartland Dental, Coventry Health Care (Aetna) and the former PersonalCare Insurance of Illinois; David Line, a former executive of Alpha-Care Health Professionals, Provena Ventures, ServantCor and Urbana’s former Mercy Hospital; and Dan Wiens, a former executive of ServantCor, Provena Health and Texas-based Common Spirit Health and Catholic Health Initiatives.
The Urbana clinic is under construction. Youse said the opening is also awaiting the expiration of his noncompete agreement with Christie Clinic.
On the way
A new wine bar and shop is set to open soon at 1 E. Main St. in downtown Champaign.
Ladro Enoteca will feature wine by the bottle, a small wine bar, smoked fish and cured meats.
The owner, Thad Morrow, is a former chef/partner at Naya restaurant in campustown and former owner/chef of Bacaro restaurant and wine bar in downtown Champaign.
His new place is taking the space where Bossa Nova Cafe and Snow Meets Coffee were once located.
Home sales fall
Home sales in Champaign County fell 26 percent in March as the supply of houses for sale grew tighter and interest rates rose, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
There were 201 units sold last month, compared to 275 in March 2021.
The average home sale price rose 6.98 percent in March, to $210,420, compared to $196,696 for the same month last year, the group said.
The median home sales price was down by 1.85 percent to $164,900, and the average number of days properties stayed on the market continued to decline, to 45 days.
Realtors Association President Stefanie Pratt said this was the first drop in sales in the Champaign County market since November 2021, “but we do expect the purchase market to level out and remain solid in 2022, as we should see a pick-up in listings in later spring and summer giving consumers more options.”
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.