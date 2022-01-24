It's Your Business | Walnut Street Tea Company adding second shop in southwest Champaign
The owners of Walnut Street Tea Company are adding a second location with a drive-up window at Village at the Crossing in southwest Champaign.
It will be at 2510 Village Green Place, in the former Pie’s the Limit location, said Hilary Porter, who bought the business in 2016 and owns it with her mother, Julie Anders.
The longtime Walnut Street Tea Company shop at 115 S. Walnut St. in downtown Champaign will remain open, Porter said.
She and Anders have wanted to open this second location in southwest Champaign for some time, Porter said. They’ve also wanted a second location with more space to allow for serving coffees and teas, and eventually pastries, and with more parking than they have downtown, she said.
“Parking was a big motivator,” she said.
The second Walnut Street Tea Company will, initially, carry the same coffees and teas and other merchandise as the downtown location, but it will be larger — with enough extra space to accommodate serving coffees and teas in the future, she said.
A soft opening was planned for this past Saturday, with the official opening set for Jan. 29.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Opened!
The new Jersey Mike’s at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., C (at the northeast corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues) opened Friday, and a second location is on the way for Rantoul this fall, according to franchisee Scott Miller.
A grand opening fundraiser is planned from Jan. 26-30 to benefit the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, he said.
Customers with a special fundraising coupon will get a regular sub in exchange for making a minimum contribution of $3.
Miller, who with his family formerly owned and operated most Champaign-Urbana McDonald’s restaurants, bought the Jersey Mike’s locations in East Peoria and Springfield last year and also opened a new location in Bloomington.
For those new to Jersey Mike’s, you’ll see the meat and cheese sliced for each sub in front of you, he said. The bread is baked fresh in the store.
“I can still remember my first ever Jersey Mike’s sandwich while studying at Purdue University in 2004,” Miller said. “Seventeen years later, I am so excited to bring this amazing brand to the Champaign area.”
Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Since 2010, its locations have raised more than $68 million for local charities.
Party at furniture store
Ashley HomeStore, 602 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign, is selling tickets for a fundraiser and what it’s calling an “ultimate” Galentine’s Day event to be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29.
Proceeds will benefit the CU 1-to-1 school mentoring program and Ashley HomeStore’s Hope 2 Dream program, which provides mattresses to children in need.
Ashley HomeStore is partnering with Above Able women’s clothing, St. Joseph, for a second year on this event, said Ellen Hook, chief operating officer/part-owner of Bruegge and Co., doing business as IL HomeStores. Included will be music by Boy Band Review, beverages including mocktails, food trucks and photo ops, plus multiple vendors on site for shopping, she said.
Tickets are $20 and available online.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.