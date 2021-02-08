Former teacher Tina Whobrey is making her longtime interest in holistic health her new career.
Her new Urbana business, Rooted Intuition, is offering life coaching, Oracle card readings, mindfulness and meditation guidance and workshops and consulting in the area of racial justice and healing.
She’s in the process of working on getting licensed to also offer massage therapy, she said.
Whobrey taught in Champaign and Urbana schools for eight years, and has also done professional development work in the Urbana school district.
Whobrey meets with clients both virtually and at her office at 202 S. Broadway, Suite 203, U. She can be contacted at tinawhobrey@rootedintuitionowl.com
Here’s some guidance from her, via her website: “You have everything you need inside yourself. You are whole.”
Lighter and brighter
University of Illinois Willard Airport is a lot more visible at night these days, sporting new bright LED lighting. And there are more lighting improvements on the way, according to Brian Ewalt, Willard’s assistant director of operations and maintenance.
While money is tight, he said, the new lighting will improve safety and save on costs down the road. “It’s very important that we continue to invest in our facilities here,” he said.
This project, being done in phases, is running $40,000 to $50,000, Ewalt said.
Just over half of the exterior lighting has been upgraded to LED, including the terminal, Flightstar and Institute of Aviation ramps. Lighting has also been upgraded at the airport entrance and ring roads, he said. Next: 90 new light fixtures in the terminal and Flightstar parking lots.
Also new at Willard are three lighted parking lot canopies to protect passengers from the elements, Ewalt said.
