It's Your Business | Wine-sampling, shopping event set Saturday in Monticello
Tickets are on sale for The Whites of Spring, a wine-sampling and extended-hour shopping event in downtown Monticello set for 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Participants can sample white wines as they walk around and stop in to participating stores and restaurants.
There will also be a few locations with appetizers.
Those with tickets can pick up a map and wine glass in Wabash Depot, 200 E. Railroad St., Monticello. (The parking lot is at 200 E. Livingston.)
Ticket sales will end at midnight Tuesday or when they’re sold out.
Monticello Main Street is encouraging all those attending to wear Derby-inspired hats and post selfies using the hashtag #makeitmonticello to be entered in a drawing for $50 of Chamber Bucks, to spend on their next visit downtown.
Shelly Crawford-Stock, executive director of Monticello Main Street, said wines will be available at participating businesses.
Those who don’t buy tickets for the wine walk are still welcome to come and take advantage of extended hours at businesses, to be open until 8:30 p.m., she said.
This will be the first time in three years this event is being held, Crawford-Stock said. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Farmers market season opener
Urbana’s Market at the Square will open for the season May 7, and the layout is going to be much like it was in pre-pandemic 2019, according to market coordinator Bryan Heaton.
The market held in the parking lot at Lincoln Square is expected to open with about 75 vendors, and more will be added as the season rolls along. About 100 vendors are signed up for the season, he said.
Food trucks will be returning this year, Heaton said.
The market will run each Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29.
As was the case last year, purchases can be made with Illinois Link cards for food stamp recipients, Heaton said.
Job fairs set
Danville Area Community College Career & Employment Services will hold two drive-thru job fairs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in th college’s front parking lot at 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
Bring your resume. Walk-ups are also welcome.
The Tuesday job fair is for manufacturing, warehouse and union trade companies, and the Wednesday job fair is for health care, hospitality, staffing agency jobs and those at other companies.
Students, alums and community members are welcome to attend.
Busey announces earnings
Champaign-based First Busey Corp., the holding company for Busey Bank, announced net income for the first quarter of this year of $28.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share.
That’s compared to $29.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $37.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $29.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $38.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
First Busey also reported its wealth management fees for the first quarter of 2022 were $15.8 million, compared to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.
The company’s wealth management assets under care as of March 31 were $12.33 billion, down from $12.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021, mainly due to a reduction in market valuations, and up from $10.69 billion at March 31, 2021.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.