What is the Great American Beer Festival — and did C-U have a role?
It’s claimed to be the biggest commercial beer competition in the world.
This year’s contest, hosted in Denver, featured 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries across all 50 U.S. states, along with Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
And Champaign’s own Triptych Brewing came home with a medal.
The 8-year-old brewery’s current flagship product, “Dank Meme,” won bronze in the “Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale” category of the festival, beating out 130 of the 132 other entries.
Destihl Brewing out of Normal came home with gold and bronze medals in two IPA categories. The DeadHead IPA Series: TourBus beat out all 426 other entrants in the biggest contest: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale.
Triptych co-founder Anthony Benjamin created Dank Meme right after winning the gold in 2016’s World Beer Cup for “Little Secret,” a “crisp, clear, beautiful hoppy pale ale.”
“At the time I had heard about these really hazy, murky beers coming out at the same time, especially on the East Coast, so I thought I’d brew one as a joke, and I called it ‘Dank Meme’ because I thought there was no way it was going to be something,” Benjamin said.
And he lived to regret it: Dank Meme became the company’s most popular beer, winning awards at other beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest. Triptych’s production facility is nicknamed “The Memery” for how many cans of the stuff it churns out.
The Great American festival has a particularly rigorous judging process. This year, for 17 days and 34 sessions, 170 judges narrowed down their top three beers across 97 individual categories. Less than 3 percent of entries got an award.
Each brewery contributes about four or five beers for judges to evaluate, usually a month and a half prior to the contest, which gives “pretty good confidence it’s going to be a stable product and not change too much before they try it,” Benjamin said.
“We’ve won awards before, but this is kind of a bucket list moment for us,” Benjamin said.
He sees the award as a tribute to the fine-tuning from all four of the company’s brewers.
“It’s not like I brewed Dank Meme and just shipped it off to the contest, literally all of us have some component in every beer we make,” he said.