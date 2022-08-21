Just Askin' | How best to recognize impact of Chester Street?
What’s the status of a historical street sign for Chester Street Bar?
A potential historical memorial for 63 E. Chester Street, former location of the “C-Street” bar and several other businesses, is in the hands of Champaign city staff.
The city council on Tuesday voted unanimously to send the proposal back to staff, which will craft a resolution for the council to consider at a future meeting.
The request, according to city documents, is to honor the location’s contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. From 1978 to 2017, 63 E. Chester Street was a nightlife fixture of downtown Champaign, earning the designation of a gay bar.
Shortly after the building’s 2017 sale to Scott Cochrane, it suffered a fire. In June 2021, storm damage collapsed two of the building’s walls. A structural engineer determined the rest of the structure needed to come down to ensure the safety of surrounding buildings.
Kris Koester, administrative services manager for Public Works and LGBTQ+ liaison for the city, presented the memorial request to council, providing a short history of 63 E. Chester Street’s businesses and what the recognition might look like.
What the city’s considering is an honorary street designation, with a possible “historical marker” added in, Koester said. Here was the suggested memorial text, which city staff were directed to finalize:
“The City of Champaign recognizes 63 E. Chester Street with this historical memorial. A building stood in this location from 1863 until 2021. Its various businesses and respective owners made lasting contributions to the City of Champaign and its residents. These contributions impacted transportation in late 1800s through mid-1960s; live music in the 1960s and 1970s; and had significant impact on members of the LGBTQ+ community from 1978 until the building’s closure in 2017.”
Staff estimates the memorial would cost $1,000.
The idea to honor the location came from Leslie Krause, former C-Street employee, who presented photos at a city council meeting shortly after the building collapsed last year.
Last week, several city councilors showed support for the request and shared fond memories of the bar.
“Surprise, I spent a lot of time there,” Councilman Michael Foellmer said with a laugh. “C-Street probably saved my life. I spent my very last dollar, many times, just to get into C-Street.
“Leslie mentioned visibility, and that’s what I want to stress, the concept of being seen and feeling seen is so important. While this might seem trivial, and might seem as if it’s a poor use of funds, I don’t know that folks understand the importance of being seen until you’re part of that group.”
District 2 Councilwoman Alicia Beck said she was “excited” to have a memorial for the location, which was a “safe space for many people in our community.”
“The direction I would give about this, in terms of creating a memorial — something that would be special, but something that would provide additional information and something that would be easily replicated for other sites,” Beck said.
Councilman Matt Gladney called C-Street “a revelation” for his younger self.
“While it was a mixed crowd — you had heterosexuals who went there, many of them strong allies — it was predominantly LGBT. I didn’t know there were that many of us,” Gladney said. “(C-Street) wasn’t perfect, but it was special. If we can remember it by having this marker, I’m all for that.”